The NFL Announces Regular Season Will Now Be 17 Games

The National Football League announced Tuesday it will add a game and start playing a 17-game regular season beginning this fall. Augmenting the 16-game season, which itself replaced the 14-game schedule 43 years ago, has been a topic of discussion in the league for decades, and more seriously so of late. In 2011, NFL owners proposed adding two regular season games and dropping two preseason ones, but the NFL Players Association shot that down due to concerns over player safety. A big part of the equation for players has always been the increased likelihood of injury that comes with a longer season and that calculus has apparently changed.

The most recent collective bargaining agreement approved by the players in March last year included a provision allowing the owners to increase the length of the schedule. With the extra game comes a decrease in the number of yearly preseason games from four to three. The players’ sign off on the longer schedule meant it was likely only a matter of time and the change appeared imminent when the NFL announced a new 11-year, $113 billion broadcasting deal earlier this month that incorporated the 17-game season into its negotiations.

A number of recent changes in the game, on and off the field, also helped make the deal more attractive to players. First, a number of rules changes over the years have reduced the amount of hitting players are subjected to during the season, both in games and practices. Since the league salary cap, thus the players’ salaries themselves, is tied to league revenues, there were also new financial incentives for the players to agree to an extra game. The Washington Post notes, “the fundamental trade-off of the negotiations became the owners getting a 17-game season in exchange for the players getting 48 percent of the league’s revenue under the salary cap system, with a ‘kicker’ mechanism to potentially take that to 48.5 percent or slightly above.”

There have also been real revenue concerns around the league linked to the coronavirus. Not having fans in the stands in most stadiums for most of the season was a real financial hit for the league. The players agreed to an eight percent reduction in the 2021 salary cap from last year. Those numbers are pandemic-related, but there have also been worrying signs for the league—empty seats and dwindling TV ratings—even before the virus cleared out its stadiums completely. “Though there was always support for making the move to 17 games sooner than later, a projected multibillion-dollar revenue shortfall caused by the COVID-19 pandemic increased the urgency of the situation for both NFL owners and the players’ union,” NFL News reported in December.

So now there will be a slightly awkward, not totally fair uneven schedule going forward where, for starters, some teams will play more home games than their rivals in a given year. To make that as fair as possible, the extra home game will rotate yearly back and forth between the NFC and the AFC, such that the entire AFC, for instance, will have nine home games this upcoming season. In addition, the NFL’s international expansion will continue with each team now committed to play internationally at least once every eight years, starting in 2022.