Myanmar Security Forces Kill More Than 100 in Deadliest Day Since Coup

It was Armed Forces Day in Myanmar on Saturday and as senior generals gathered for a military parade in the capital, security forces elsewhere marked the day with a brutal massacre of more than 100 pro-democracy protesters and civilians who appeared to be in the wrong place at the wrong time, including children. It became the deadliest day since the military coup last month. Numbers vary slightly with online news site Myanmar Now saying the death toll reached 114 while an independent researcher put the toll at 107 across the country. Both numbers are higher than the previous deadliest day, which took place on March 14, when as many as 90 people were killed.

The killings were immediately condemned around the world, with many focusing on reports that children were among the victims. Among the most shocking cases is a one-year girl who was hit in the eye with a rubber bullet in a suburb of Yangon. She is expected to live but security forces shot and killed a five-year-old boy, two 13-year-old boys, and a 14-year-old girl. The way children were caught in the crackdown seemed to mark another level of violence by security forces who appeared to care little about who they targeted.

“It was the randomness of today’s killings that was particularly shocking,” writes BBC Burmese’s Moe Myint. “Armed with battlefield weapons, the security forces appeared willing to shoot anyone they saw on the streets. The brutality they showed they were capable of today is on another level from what we have seen since the coup.”

This 76th Myanmar armed forces day will stay engraved as a day of terror and dishonour. The killing of unarmed civilians, including children, are indefensible acts. The EU stands by the people of Myanmar and calls for an immediate end of violence and the restoration of democracy. — EUMyanmar (@EUMyanmar) March 27, 2021

British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab characterized the killings by security forces Saturday as a “a new low,” as he vowed the country would work with its allies “to end this senseless violence, hold those responsible to account, and secure a path back to democracy.” The European Union delegation to Myanmar said Saturday would “forever stay engraved as a day of terror and dishonor,” adding that “the killing of unarmed civilians, including children, are indefensible acts.” U.S. Ambassador Thomas Vajda said “security forces are murdering unarmed civilians, including children.”

The violence Saturday appears to be yet another sign of how authorities in Myanmar are more violently pushing back against opponents to the Feb. 1 coup. Through Friday the Association of Political Prisoners had verified hat security forces killed 328 people since the coup.