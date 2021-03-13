Minneapolis Will Pay Record $27 Million Settlement to George Floyd’s Family

The city of Minneapolis will pay $27 million to settle a lawsuit brought by the family of George Floyd. Attorneys for the family characterized it as the largest pretrial settlement in a civil rights wrongful death lawsuit in the history of the United States. But it came just at the murder trial of one of the former police officers who is accused of killing him is set to begin and some legal experts have raised fears that it could complicate that case.

Lawyers representing Floyd’s family said the large settlement sends a powerful message that could serve as an example to other communities. “This is a message that the unjust taking of Black life will no longer be written off as trivial, unimportant or unworthy of consequences,” attorney Ben Crump said. The attorney also said it could help the city change the narrative. “After the eyes of the world rested on Minneapolis in its darkest hour, now the city can be a beacon of hope and light and change for cities across America and across the globe,” Crump said. Attorneys for Floyd’s family said that they will be working with the city to put in place measures to prevent another death of this nature from ever happening again.

The lawsuit, which was filed In July accused the four former officers charged with his death of showing a “reckless disregard” for Floyd’s civil rights while the city was accused of failing to get rid of dangerous officers while fostering a culture of racism. The confirmation of the settlement came after the City Council unanimously voted to approve the amount. “No amount of money can ever address the intense pain or trauma caused by this death to George Floyd’s family or to the people of our city,” Minneapolis City Council President Lisa Bender said. “Minneapolis has been fundamentally changed by this time of racial reckoning, and this city council is united in working together with our community and the Floyd family to equitably reshape our city of Minneapolis.”

News of the settlement comes as jury selection continues for the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who is accused of killing Floyd by kneeling on his neck for almost eight minutes. Some legal experts say the settlement is likely to make jury selection even harder. The vast majority of possible jurors already said they had seen video of Floyd’s arrest and now jurors might see the settlement as a sign that Chauvin did not act appropriately.

The amount of the settlement reflects how payments for police abuse are increasing rapidly. In 2015, for example, Freddie Gray’s family reached a $6.4 million settlement with Baltimore and New York agreed to pay $5.9 million to Eric Garner’s family.