Conservatives Are Enraged at Lil Nas X and His “Satan Shoes”

The outrage over “WAP” has barely died down, but conservatives are once again up in arms over a music video. This time, the target of their ire is Lil Nas X’s new video for “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” in which the “Old Town Road” singer explores the complicated intersection between religion and sexuality by riding a stripper pole down to hell, then giving Satan a lap dance. See for yourself:

Artists have been imagining trips to hell for hundreds of years without anyone raising too much fuss, but then Dante wasn’t a gay black pop star. Also, as far as anyone knows, Dante didn’t promote the Divine Comedy by selling a limited-edition sneaker made with human blood, which is the approach Lil Nas X has been taking with “Montero.” On Friday, news broke that Lil Nas X and MSCHF had collaborated on “Satan Shoes,” a limited release of modified Nike Air Maxes decorated with pentagrams and a reference to Luke 10:18 (“And he said unto them, I beheld Satan as lightning fall from heaven.”) They’re only making 666 individually numbered pairs of shoes, and each one is made with a drop of real human blood. Not surprisingly, Nike wants everyone to know they had nothing to do with any of this.

MSCHF x Lil Nas X "Satan Shoes" 🏹



👟Nike Air Max '97

🩸Contains 60cc ink and 1 drop of human blood

🗡️666 Pairs, individually numbered

💰$1,018

🗓️March 29th, 2021 pic.twitter.com/XUMA9TKGSX — SAINT (@saint) March 26, 2021

The box the sneakers come in appears to be decorated with a detail from Jan van Eyck’s Last Judgment, yet another example of an artist’s vision of hell that didn’t provoke outraged tweets from conservatives. (To be fair, Twitter wouldn’t be invented for another 575 years or so.) In any event, it would be difficult to create a more perfect bait for right-wing anger than the combination of Lil Nas X’s new video and his “Satan Shoes,” and the response has been exactly what one would expect. Here’s pastor Greg Locke railing against Lil Nas X at auctioneer speed on Sunday:

Right-wing pastor Greg Locke is not a fan of Lil Nas X (apologies for the quality of the video - the livestream of Locke's service today was glitchy.) pic.twitter.com/CJ3DSUuqth — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) March 28, 2021

South Dakota governor Kristi Noem, fresh off her catastrophic mishandling of her state’s COVID-19 response, also found time to weigh in:

Our kids are being told that this kind of product is, not only okay, it's "exclusive." But do you know what's more exclusive? Their God-given eternal soul.



We are in a fight for the soul of our nation. We need to fight hard. And we need to fight smart. We have to win. https://t.co/m1k1YWFpuo — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) March 28, 2021

As for Lil Nas X, he initially seemed delighted that he’d successfully trolled right wing Christians, vowing to sample Locke’s sermon and gleefully dunking on Noem:

ur a whole governor and u on here tweeting about some damn shoes. do ur job! https://t.co/qaor6W0B9C — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) March 28, 2021

On a more serious note, Lil Nas X explained that he didn’t care if his critics were mad, because their belief that homosexuality was immoral had made his teenage years miserable:

i spent my entire teenage years hating myself because of the shit y’all preached would happen to me because i was gay. so i hope u are mad, stay mad, feel the same anger you teach us to have towards ourselves. — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) March 27, 2021

By Sunday, however, Lil Nas X seemed to have reconsidered his position and posted a thoughtful apology to the people he’d upset with his shoes:

With any luck, that will put an end to this controversy!