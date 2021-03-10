Donald Trump (Unironically) Requests a Mail-In Ballot Ahead of Palm Beach Municipal Election

Ever since Nov. 3, and in fact for many months before Election Day, Donald Trump railed on and on about the existential danger to democracy that mail-in voting presented. It was, of course, all self-serving hooey. Trump voted (for himself) in Florida by mail in the March 2020 presidential primary and then again in an August 2020 primary, his family routinely votes by mail, and a quarter of all American ballots cast in the 2016 election—won by Trump—were cast via the post. But Trump’s voting lies got bigger and bolder and now a significant portion of the Republican Party doesn’t trust the 2020 election result and are using this concocted suspicion to make it harder to vote in Republican-controlled states across the country. Their biggest target? Mail-in voting.

Meanwhile, in a galaxy far, far away, Donald Trump requested a mail in ballot last week for a local Palm Beach County municipal election held on Tuesday, marking the third time Trump has done so in his short history as a resident there. “The request was made nearly a week after the deadline to have a ballot be sent by mail. Mail ballots can be requested through Tuesday but must be picked up in person by the voter or a designee,” the Palm Beach Post reports. “It is likely that Trump had an associate pick up the ballot in person on his behalf, as he did for the presidential primary last March and for the August primary.”