Civil Suits Accuse Quarterback Deshaun Watson of Sexual Misconduct During Massages

Three female massage therapists filed civil suits this week alleging sexual misconduct by Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson during massage sessions. The first suit was filed Tuesday; Watson responded to the initial claims in a statement on Twitter calling them “baseless.” The lawyer representing all three women, Houston plaintiffs’ attorney Tony Buzbee, said that there were nine total cases against Watson.

The three complaints revolved around incidents alleged to have taken place over the last year. A Houston area massage therapist accused Watson of pressuring her to have sex with him during a massage at her home on March 30, 2020. From the Washington Post:

The lawsuit alleges that at one point Watson “purposely exposed the tip of his penis from under the towel.” Watson “purposely touched Plaintiff’s hand with the tip of his erect penis,” according to the suit, which says the woman “was shocked and mortified,” ended the massage and asked Watson to leave. The woman “was scared and started crying,” according to the lawsuit.

Watson allegedly threatened to ruin the woman’s reputation if she spoke publicly about the incident.

The second complaint accuses Watson of asking the massage therapist to perform sex acts after becoming increasingly suggestive throughout the session. The woman said she halted the massage and Watson grabbed her. According to the complaint, she immediately left the session, which took place at a suite at The Houstonian Hotel. Watson had offered to pay the Atlanta-based massage therapist to Houston for the session.

In the third complaint, the woman said Watson tried to get her to perform oral sex. “Watson, who contacted the woman through a direct message on Instagram, grew increasingly forceful during the massage, the complaint said, and told her to work on his hamstrings, inner thighs and ‘inner glutes,’” according to the New York Times.

The complaints say the women are seeking “minimal compensatory damages.”