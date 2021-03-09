Why Do So Many Congress Members Have No Staffers of Color?

Subscribe to What Next on Apple Podcasts for the full episode.

The 117th U.S. Congress is the most diverse in history—but what about the people behind those legislators? The press secretaries, legislative directors, and chiefs of staff for these lawmakers are often invisible, but their fingerprints are all over every U.S. law that passes. Researchers at the Joint Center for Political and Economic Studies surveyed Senate and House top staff positions and found that in the House, just 14 percent of these jobs are held by people of color. In the Senate, where staff sizes are even larger, that number is just 11 percent. This lack of diversity is apparent on both sides of the aisle. If the people staffing a legislator’s office aren’t representative, how representative can their policies be? On Tuesday’s episode of What Next, I spoke with Maya King, a reporter for Politico who writes the Recast newsletter about race and politics, about Congress’ other diversity problem and how it stands to affect our national policy. Our conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Maya King: Black, brown, Latino, Asian, and women members of Congress tend to have more diverse staffs because they tend to understand these issues. Part of the reason a lot of these people ran for office is because they didn’t see themselves in these spaces. So they take that one step further by also putting people of color in their top staffing positions. And it sends a message of representation, but it also sends a message that these are teams that are just as capable of making really tough decisions. These are teams that are just as capable of writing this legislation. They’re just as capable of doing the job of lawmaking in this country.

Mary Harris: If I asked you to tally up how many chiefs of staff on Capitol Hill are people of color, could you do it?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Yes, I could, because it would take just two hands.

I wonder if you had a chance to talk to any members about these discrepancies.

Those who did not have any people of color in their top staffing positions would point to the House Office of Diversity and Inclusion or its partner office on the Senate side and say, Look, we work with these offices, we plan to review the résumés of people of color who are qualified to work in our office, and we plan to prioritize those applicants.

It sounds a little like passing the buck at the end.

And that’s what makes these conversations so difficult. That’s what puts these offices like in such difficult places, because that’s not really their job, to throw people of color who are qualified at these offices because the offices have a problem. I mean, their goal is to change the culture and make sure there is a broad representation across offices. It’s not a plug-and-fix place to go.

Advertisement

Since hiring in the Capitol is driven by elected officials, it’s also driven by their biases.

They are usually the people who have the last say in who gets hired for these top-level positions. A number of Asian American young professionals who are going for these positions found themselves not making it after the very last step. It got back to one of the staffers I talked to that one of the [Congress] members had this internal bias of perceived weakness among Asian Americans—this member believed that they don’t assert themselves as much as they would like. It was based entirely on stereotype. That really stuck with me as something people had no control over. You can’t put any structures or rules in place to fight that. It’s really just coming down to one individual member’s own bias. This is a cultural issue too.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Subscribe to What Next Get more news from Mary Harris and her team every day. Subscribe

You’ve noted that even though Democrats do tend to hire more diverse staffers than Republicans, they have a hard time retaining and promoting staffers of color. Can we talk about why that is?

What we saw in this transition to a Democratic administration was that a number of the top-level staffers, particularly on the House side of staffers of color, ended up leaving their post to take jobs in the White House, and a number of others left to take jobs at a number of federal agencies. It’s a great opportunity, of course, for all of these staffers, and a number of them were women of color. But at the same time, it created a policy brain drain on the Hill side, because there weren’t as many people of color to be able to replace those who had left. It’s a reflection, again, of the lack of diversity, because there are a few people who are able to work their way through this pipeline and work their way to the top on the hill. But it’s only a few. We’re still in an era of first Black, first Latino, first Asian, first Native staffer for a lot of these offices, especially in these top staff positions. And that’s just unacceptable.

There are also these structural limitations in terms of how much money people can make, which is interesting because Congress sets the budget. But over the past few years, it’s appropriated less and less money for offices and staff. It means you don’t have the flexibility to give someone a little more money when they need it or to maintain someone as your chief of staff when the White House comes calling and has deeper pockets.

Absolutely. Especially in the District of Columbia, which has an extremely high cost of living and is rapidly gentrifying, which is only driving costs of living up higher, making it a lot more difficult for young people of color, particularly those who might support their families financially or have student loan debt or other financial obligations that make it difficult for them to afford rent while also trying to work on the Hill.

Advertisement

So that’s one barrier to entry. The other, of course, is the fact that a number of these top-level staffers, the way that you make it into these positions quickly is by an office from the campaign side, which means you’re taking a big gamble on a candidate because, of course, they might not win. So the timeline is uncertain. You’re definitely not being paid that much money. You’re traveling a lot. The hours are really long and grueling. That’s a lot for a young person to go through. And it’s a lot for a young person who has no financial safety net.

Advertisement

Advertisement

I want to get into why staff diversity matters, how it can actually affect the work that’s done on Capitol Hill. Do you have a good example of that?

Advertisement

One example that I used was the Paycheck Protection Program and its first rollout—that really was a disaster for business owners of color, especially Black and Latino business owners. When the funding went out, a number of corporations got first dibs. Locally owned small businesses got a much smaller slice of that. They were the ones that really needed that help the most. Part of the reason why is a number of businesses of color tend to bank with credit unions, community banks, and the first round of PPP loans or grants did not really factor that in. One expert I spoke with at the Brennan Center said that if there were more people of color who worked on these rollout teams and understood what small and minority-owned businesses needed to make sure they got the money they needed—that would have made for a different outcome, because as we also know, Black- and Latino-owned businesses were among the main ones to close as a result of the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A lot of these members have had to grapple with how to craft a policy that addresses these issues and think about these issues for in a very real way for the first time. In the early months of this new Congress, we’ve seen legislation that addresses hate crimes against Asian Americans, reparations for Black Americans, and sweeping reform of police and the criminal justice system. These are all really big pieces of legislation, and also bills that have required members to really grapple with what kind of country they want to create. And these are staffers who are also helping write these policies, who are able to frame a lot of these issues and advocate for what to include and whom to meet with.

Subscribe to What Next on Apple Podcasts

Get more news from Mary Harris every weekday.