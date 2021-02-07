Wyoming Republican Party Censures Liz Cheney for Impeachment Vote

Rep. Liz Cheney has become the latest Republican lawmaker to suffer blowback from the GOP for voting in favor of impeaching former President Donald Trump. The Wyoming Republican Party voted Saturday to censure Cheney, the No. 3 Republican in the House of Representatives, and called for her to resign “immediately.” And there didn’t seem to be much disagreement. After only 11 minutes of debate there was a voice vote and only around eight members of the 74-member committee opposed the censure that never moved on to a formal vote.

Cheney stood by her vote. “My vote to impeach was compelled by the oath I swore to the Constitution. Wyoming citizens know that this oath does not bend or yield to politics or partisanship,” Cheney said in a statement. “I will always fight for Wyoming values and stand up for our Western way of life. We have great challenges ahead of us as we move forward and combat the disastrous policies of the Biden Administration.”

The censure vote came mere days after Cheney survived an effort by Trump loyalists to kick her out from her House leadership position. House Republicans voted 145-61 to keep Cheney as conference committee chair. Before the state party voted, at least a dozen Republican committees at the county level had passed their own censure resolutions against Cheney, who already faces at least two primary challengers in 2022 only months after winning a third term with almost 70 percent of the vote. Late last month, some 1,000 people attended a rally led by Rep. Matt Gaetz against Cheney in front of the Wyoming Capitol.

Cheney was one of 10 House Republicans who voted in favor of impeachment and several others have also suffered similar blowback from members of their own party. “Each and every one of those 10, when they made that vote, they knew in their heads and in their hearts it was probably a political death sentence. They knew that,” said former Rep. Joe Walsh, who tried to mount a primary challenge to Trump in 2020. The South Carolina Republican Party censured Rep. Tom Rice over his support for impeachment. And in Arizona, the state GOP censured Former Sen. Jeff Flake, Cindy McCain, and Gov. Doug Ducey for their opposition to Trump.