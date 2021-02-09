Groundhog Day has arrived a week late up on Capitol Hill as former President Donald Trump’s record-breaking second impeachment trial begins Tuesday. Trump is being tried for inciting an insurrection on Jan. 6. While the details of the trial have begun to crystalize, speculation on the outcome has remained steadfast: Most predict Trump will be acquitted. In any case, he won’t be present for any of it.

To prepare you for Impeachment 2, we bring you the instant spin room: a roundup of breaking news and commentary from Twitter’s legal scholars and political journalists. You’ll see journalist tweets on the left and scholar tweets on the right. Follow along below.

