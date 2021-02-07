As former President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial is getting ready to begin, a clear majority of Americans want the Senate to convict the former president and bar him from holding federal office again, according to a new ABC News/Ipsos poll. And it’s by a wide margin. While 56 percent of Americans want the Senate to convict Trump only 43 percent are opposed.

As might be expected the feelings are very much split along party lines. More than nine in 10 Democrats, or 92 percent, want senators to convict the former president while only 15 percent of Republicans feel the same way. Independents track along the lines of the population as a whole, with a majority agreeing with Democrats as 54 percent say they support convicting Trump while 45 percent are against it.

The clear support for convicting Trump contrasts a bit with recent polls that have claimed Americans are more evenly split on the issue. A survey from the Associated Press/NORC Center for Public Affairs Research released a few days ago found a lot more uncertainty among Americans. While 47 percent of Americans believed the Senate should convict Trump, 40 percent disagreed, and 12 percent said they weren’t sure. That poll was also largely split along party lines, with more than eight in 10 Democrats agreeing with conviction compared to only around one in 10 Republicans.

A month after the Capitol riot, more Americans say there are more extremist elements in the Republican Party, although many see extremism as something that affects both parties, according to the new ABC /Ipsos poll. Forty-two percent of Americans say there are more radical extremists in the Republican Party, compared to 25 percent who say the Democratic Party has more extremists. A bit more than three-in-10 Americans say there are the same number of extremists within both parties.