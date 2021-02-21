Newsmax, the far-right cable news channel that former President Donald Trump loves, dedicated part of a segment on Friday evening to attack President Joe Biden’s 12-year-old German Shepherd, Champ. Host Greg Kelly claimed he is a dog lover, but he all but called Champ ugly in a bizarre segment that seemed designed to criticize what he had decided was the lack of care the aging dog was receiving at the White House. “Did you see the dog?” Kelly asked about Champ. “Doesn’t he look a little, uh, a little rough? I love dogs, but this dog needs a bath and a comb and all kinds of love and care. I’ve never seen a dog in the White House like this.”

Newsmax guest attacks Biden's dogs for being dirty and "unlike a presidential dog" pic.twitter.com/6yitOlM765 — aliciasadowski (@aliciasadowski6) February 20, 2021

Kelly seems to believe that Champ doesn’t measure up to Buddy, former President Bill Clinton’s dog or Millie, former President George H.W. Bush’s dog. He never mentioned former President Barack Obama’s dogs nor opine on what he thought of Biden’s other dog, Major, who is the first rescue dog to live in the White House. “I remember Buddy. I remember Millie. I remember lots of dogs but not a dog who seems—I don’t know. I don’t know how much love and care he is getting,” Kelly said. “This dog looks like, I’m sorry, from the junkyard.”

As if Kelly badmouthing a perfect dog (redundant, of course, because all dogs are perfect) wasn’t weird enough, he somehow managed to get two guests to join him although only one badmouthed the dog. Craig Shirley, a presidential historian, said Champ “looks very dirty and disheveled, very unlike a presidential dog.”

Human says I’m handsome old boi. All that matters.



- Champ 🐾



📷 @schultzinit pic.twitter.com/X1aTxZjnYz — The First Dogs of the United States 🇺🇸 (@TheFirstDogs) February 20, 2021

As could be expected, the segment garnered lots of backlash on social media and Brian Williams even brought it up on his MSNBC show. “Think of it this way: If Champ were to meet Greg Kelly, he would probably love Greg Kelly unconditionally,” Williams said. “That’s what dogs do. It’s probably also why there are no dogs anchoring Newsmax.”

