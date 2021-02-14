LAPD Investigating Valentine-Like Post of George Floyd: “You Take My Breath Away”

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating a complaint that a staff member posted an image of George Floyd with the caption “You take my breath away” and it was circulating among officers. The photo was in a style that resembled a Valentine’s Day card. Chief Michel Moore said the officer who made the complaint will be interviewed Monday to try to figure out how the photo made it to the LAPD offices and the people who were involved, reports the Los Angeles Times. If there is confirmation officers were circulating the image, “people will find my wrath,” Moore said.

A local activist, Jasmyne Canick, posted a screenshot of an email that was apparently sent to LAPD employees by Capt. Jay Mastick, reports BuzzFeed News. “Chief Moore was disgusted by the post and directed that a Department complaint be generated,” Mastick wrote. As Cannick points out on Twitter, the email doesn’t say anything “about not being racist.” Instead, it calls on officers to “maintain … professionalism and use judicious restraint while posting online.”

So someone in the LAPD posted a photo of George Floyd on social media with the caption, “you take my breathe away” in a Valentine format.



Really? This doesn’t help the situation. I’m curious as to the division and rank of the person who made the post. Holla. pic.twitter.com/bclHH8U2Di — Jasmyne Cannick (@Jasmyne) February 14, 2021

In a string of tweets, the LAPD said it was aware there were allegations that an employee was responsible for the post, but took pains to emphasize that had not been confirmed yet. “At this point the Department has not identified any actual postings in the workplace or identified that it was in fact our department employee who created the image,” the LAPD said. Floyd was killed by Minneapolis police on May 31 last year after an officer knelt on his neck for eight minutes and he repeatedly said, “I can’t breathe.” The words became a rallying cry as protests against police brutality and systemic racism engulfed the country.

The Department has become aware of allegations that an image was being passed around the department and this image was in the workplace. There are also allegations that the post with the image was authored by a department employee. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) February 14, 2021