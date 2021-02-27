The Golden Trump Statue Is the Talk of CPAC. It Was Made in Mexico.

A golden statue of former President Donald Trump has turned into the talk of the Conservative Political Action Conference taking place in Orlando. CNN, for example, calls the more than six-foot-tall statue the “indisputable star” of the conference. The statue has Trump wearing a suit jacket with white shirt and red tie plus American-flag shorts. Trump is also wearing sandals and is holding a magic wand, a reference to how former President Barack Obama once said Trump didn’t have a magic wand to bring back manufacturing jobs to the United States.

“He’s wearing a business suit because he’s a business man. The red tie represents the Republican party, the red white and blue shorts represent the fact that he’s a patriot,” the artist Tommy Zegan told the New York Post. The sandals is the way Zegan chose to represent that Trump was in his golden years and could be “on the beach” if he wanted to.

Zegan told Politico that the fiberglass statue was made in Mexico over a period of six months in the resort town of Rosarito. He then took it to Tampa, where it was painted in chrome and then got a U-Haul to transport it to CPAC. “If someone offered me $100,000 I’d take it,” Zegan said.

The statue that is turning heads at CPAC is really just an appetizer for the real thing though. It’s the fiberglass mold of the stainless steel sculpture that Zegan has stored in Tampa. Making that statue cost him his “life savings” of $50,000. He apparently wants to sell that one for more than $1 million but if he can’t sell it he wants it to go in the Trump Presidential Library. “It is museum-quality, and that’s the one I’m eventually hoping to get in the Trump library,” Zegan told CNN. “It is literally priceless.”

Live image from CPAC. pic.twitter.com/o1K4bsSk1G — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) February 26, 2021

Many on Twitter were quick to recall the Old Testament story of the golden calf that angered Moses. “Idol worship isn’t conservative. #RestoreOurGop,” Representative Adam Kinzinger, who was one of 10 House Republicans to vote in favor of impeaching Trump, wrote on Twitter. Zegan pushed back against the comparison. “It’s not an idol,” Zegan said. “I know the biblical definition of an idol. This is not an idol. This is a sculpture.”

Ah, the Golden Calf. Cue Moses. https://t.co/uG2yPbMS14 — Larry Sabato (@LarrySabato) February 26, 2021

Trump will be speaking at CPAC on Sunday but he has already been the talk of the conservative conference, making clear the former president remains a powerful force. “Let me tell you something: Donald Trump ain’t going anywhere,” Sen. Ted Cruz said.