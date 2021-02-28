CPAC Organizer Vehemently Denies Stage Was Designed to Look Like Nazi Symbol

Matt Schlapp, the head of the American Conservative Union who organizes the Conservative Political Action Conference, is pushing back against those who said that the stage for the event that is taking place in Orlando is eerily reminiscent to a Nazi symbol. “Stage design conspiracies are outrageous and slanderous,” Schlapp tweeted. He went on to say that “CPAC proudly stands with our Jewish allies.”

Stage design conspiracies are outrageous and slanderous. We have a long standing commitment to the Jewish community. Cancel culture extremists must address antisemitism within their own ranks. CPAC proudly stands with our Jewish allies, including those speaking from this stage. — Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) February 27, 2021

The #CPAC stage is designed to be a rune used by the Nazis. Curious if @Hyatt is okay with Nazi symbols being used on their properties like this? pic.twitter.com/D0332vKKoN — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) February 27, 2021

The fact that Schlapp felt the need to comment on the issue illustrates just how pervasive the comparisons had become on social media as many pointed out that the shape of the stage looked like a Nazi symbol. Specifically, many said the stage looked like a version of the Odal rune, also referred to as the Othala rune. The symbol dates back centuries but was also used by some Nazi SS divisions during World War II. The symbol was emblazoned on uniforms of some Nazi soldiers.

And by "resembles," I mean "is identical to." — Ilyse Hogue (@ilyseh) February 27, 2021

Would be easy for Matt Schlapp to address this today, apologize and make some small changes to the stage.



Would make it clear it was a mistake and that CPAC doesn't want any one to believe they are giving any more aid and comfort to American extremists than they already are. — Simon Rosenberg (@SimonWDC) February 27, 2021

Some social media users shared photos that compared the CPAC stage to the old uniforms, illustrating the resemblance. The Anti-Defamation League has pointed out that after World War II the symbol became commonly used among white supremacists and Neo-Nazis in both Europe and North America.

Neo-Nazis have been using the Odal Rune sign in place of the swastika for several years.



CPAC's stage is the same shape.



The pic on the left is from Charlotteville in 2017. pic.twitter.com/6Ylt2U4U3C — Kimberley Johnson (@AuthorKimberley) February 27, 2021