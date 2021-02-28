The Slatest

CPAC Organizer Vehemently Denies Stage Was Designed to Look Like Nazi Symbol


(L-R) Matt Schlapp, Moderator, American Conservative Union Chairman, Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), House Minority Leader, and Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN), participate in a discussion during the Conservative Political Action Conference held in the Hyatt Regency on February 27, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Matt Schlapp, the head of the American Conservative Union who organizes the Conservative Political Action Conference, is pushing back against those who said that the stage for the event that is taking place in Orlando is eerily reminiscent to a Nazi symbol. “Stage design conspiracies are outrageous and slanderous,” Schlapp tweeted. He went on to say that “CPAC proudly stands with our Jewish allies.”

The fact that Schlapp felt the need to comment on the issue illustrates just how pervasive the comparisons had become on social media as many pointed out that the shape of the stage looked like a Nazi symbol. Specifically, many said the stage looked like a version of the Odal rune, also referred to as the Othala rune. The symbol dates back centuries but was also used by some Nazi SS divisions during World War II. The symbol was emblazoned on uniforms of some Nazi soldiers.

Some social media users shared photos that compared the CPAC stage to the old uniforms, illustrating the resemblance. The Anti-Defamation League has pointed out that after World War II the symbol became commonly used among white supremacists and Neo-Nazis in both Europe and North America.

