Biden Wants to Nix Intelligence Briefings for Trump: “He Might Slip and Say Something”

President Joe Biden said his predecessor shouldn’t receive intelligence briefings as he expressed fears that former President Donald Trump could reveal sensitive information. Biden said “I think not” when CBS News anchor Norah O’Donnell asked him if Trump should receive intelligence briefings. And it isn’t just about the Capitol riot, but rather “his erratic behavior unrelated to the insurrection,” Biden said when he was asked why.

Asked to elaborate, Biden refused to go into detail about what kind of damage Trump could do with sensitive information. “I’d rather not speculate out loud,” Biden said. “I just think that there is no need for him to have the intelligence briefings. What value is giving him an intelligence briefing? What impact does he have at all, other than the fact he might slip and say something?”

.@NorahODonnell: What’s your worst fear if former Pres. Trump continues to receive intelligence briefings?



Pres. Biden: “There is no need for him to have the intelligence briefings...What impact does he have at all, other than the fact he might slip and say something?” pic.twitter.com/rC3AJhStNe — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) February 6, 2021

After Biden’s remarks, the White House clarified that there was no formal change in policy and it would still be up to the intelligence community to decide whether Trump should receive a briefing if he requests it. “The president was expressing his concern about former President Trump receiving access to sensitive intelligence, but he also has deep trust in his own intelligence team to make a determination about how to provide intelligence information if at any point the former President Trump requests a briefing,” Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, said. So far, Trump has yet to request a briefing, according to CNN.

Former presidents have traditionally been allowed to request and receive intelligence briefings. And Biden isn’t the first to say that tradition shouldn’t continue with Trump. Rep. Adam Schiff, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, said last month that Trump “can’t be trusted” with classified information. “There is no circumstance in which this president should get another intelligence briefing—not now, not in the future,” Schiff said. Susan Gordon, who was Trump’s former deputy director of national intelligence from 2017 to 2019, wrote an op-ed before Biden was inaugurated arguing that it was a national security risk to hand over classified information to the former president. “My recommendation, as a 30-plus-year veteran of the intelligence community, is not to provide him any briefings after Jan. 20,” Gordon wrote. “With this simple act—which is solely the new president’s prerogative—Joe Biden can mitigate one aspect of the potential national security risk posed by Donald Trump, private citizen.”

In another portion of the interview, Biden said he sees it as unlikely that. $15 federal minimum wage provision would end up staying in the Covid-19 relief package. “I put it in but I don’t think it’s going to survive,” Biden said. He vowed that increasing the minimum wage would be the subject of future legislation, although he implied it would be done slowly. “I’m prepared as the president of the United States on a separate negotiation on minimum wage to work my way up from what it is now,” Biden said. “No one should work 40 hours a week and live below the poverty wage and if you’re making less than $15 an hour, you’re living below the poverty wage.”