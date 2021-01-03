Peter Navarro Falsely Claims in TV Interview Biden Inauguration Could Be Delayed

President Donald Trump’s allies seemingly won’t let reality get in the way of pushing their false claims that President-elect Joe Biden didn’t actually win the election. The latest example came from White House trade adviser Peter Navarro, who falsely claimed in a television interview Saturday night that Biden’s inauguration on January 20 could be postponed despite the fact that the date is clearly spelled out in the Constitution.

“It’s Cuomo time again and it’s not a good time for America”, says @RealPNavarro, who joined me tonight to discuss how the vaccine rollouts are in the hands of the states and more. pic.twitter.com/om0jIwWxMf — Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) January 3, 2021

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

In an interview on Fox News’ Justice With Judge Jeanine, Navarro said Vice President Mike Pence could order an investigation into the election. “I would not be surprised to see a special counsel on this,” Navarro told Pirro, referring to the election results. “And Vice President Pence, he has the authority to give that 10-day window to do what needs to get done. And I cannot imagine, when he goes through the facts, he won’t vote the right way on that.” Navarro was referring to the January 6 congressional session that will certify the Electoral College votes to confirm Biden won the election. A group of Senate Republicans said Saturday they would call for a 10-day audit of votes in certain states.

Advertisement

Peter Navarro says Pence has the authority to give them a ten day window and also says the inauguration date can be rescheduled pic.twitter.com/ZU22bp622d — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) January 3, 2021

Advertisement

In response, Pirro seemed to want to say that the 10-day window for any investigation would still end before inauguration because that date can’t be changed. “January 20th cannot be changed, that’s constitutional,” Pirro said. But Navarro disagreed. “Well, it can be changed, actually. We can go past that date. We can go past that date. We can go past that date if we need to,” Navarro said. Pirro simply responded with “Oh!” and did not push back against Navarro’s assertion even though she likely knows the text of the 20th Amendment. “The terms of the President and Vice President shall end at noon on the 20th day of January,” reads the first section of the 20th Amendment, “and the terms of their successors shall then begin.”