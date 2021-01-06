The Slatest

The Most Surreal Images From the Pro-Trump Riot at the U.S. Capitol

By
A man carries a Confederate flag over his shoulder.

A supporter of President Donald Trump carries a Confederate battle flag on the second floor of the U.S. Capitol near the entrance to the Senate after breaching security defenses.

Reuters/Mike Theiler

On Wednesday, supporters of Donald Trump, goaded on by the president, stormed the U.S. Capitol. Here’s a selection of the most striking and horrifying photographs taken inside and outside the building.

This post will be updated.

A large group of pro-Trump rioters storm into the U.S. Capitol. Some people in the tightly packed crowd are wearing red MAGA hats.

Rioters break into the U.S. Capitol.

Win McNamee/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
A Trump supporter wearing a surgical mask and holding an iPhone sits at a desk in the Capitol's Senate chamber.

A Trump supporter sits in the Senate chamber in Washington, D.C.

Win McNamee/Getty Images
A man with a backpack swings from the Senate chamber's balcony. He is hanging on with one hand.

A man hanging from the balcony in the Senate chamber.

Win McNamee/Getty Images
Advertisement
A protester in a Trump beanie smiles and waves at the camera while walking through the Capitol holding a podium for the speaker of the House.

A smiling supporter of Donald Trump holds a Speaker podium inside the Capitol and waves at photographers.

Win McNamee/Getty Images
A man stands in front of a massive patriotic painting. He waves a flag that reads, "Trump is president."

A man holds a Trump flag inside the Capitol on Wednesday.

Win McNamee/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Three Capitol police officers inside the House Chamber point their gun at a door.

U.S. Capitol police officers point their guns at a door that was vandalized in the House Chamber.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images
A shirtless, screaming man wearing a raccoon hat with horn screams in the Capitol.

A man screams “Freedom” inside the Senate chamber after the U.S. Capitol was breached by a mob during a joint session of Congress on Wednesday.

Win McNamee/Getty Images
2020 Campaign Donald Trump