Trump Leaving Office With Lowest Approval Rating of His Presidency

President Donald Trump had low approval ratings throughout his time in office. He was, after all, the first president in the history of Gallup polling to never receive a positive rating from a majority of Americans. And now as he is getting ready to leave the White House, his approval ratings are getting even lower. Trump will be leaving office with an approval rating of 29 percent, which is the lowest of his presidency, according to the latest Pew Research Center poll. That marks a nine-point decline from August and is lower than his previous record low approval rating of 36 percent in the poll that was registered in August, 2017. That decline was largely due to Republicans considering 60 percent now approve of his performance as president, compared to 77 percent in August.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pew wasn’t alone in showing a dip in the president’s numbers. The latest CNN/SSRS poll released Sunday shows a record low 34 percent of Americans approve of the way Trump is handling his job as president, marking a one-point drop from his previous lowest point of 35 percent in February, 2018. A record 62 percent of Americans disapprove of the way Trump has been handling his job as president, which is a record high in the poll. A majority of Americans—or 54 percent—believe Trump should be removed from office because of his role in the January 6 riot. Since that day, Trump’s net approval rating has fallen by 6.5 points, according to FiveThirtyEight’s approval tracker.

Not every poll is showing a dramatic decline though. A new NBC News poll found that Trump’s approval rating has been relatively stable among voters with 43 percent saying they give the president a positive rating. That marks a two-point drop from where his approval rating was before the election but still higher than the 38 percent that was registered in October, 2017.