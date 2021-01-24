Five Years on the Trump Beat

This is part of What We Learned, a series of reflections on the meaning and legacy of the Trump years.

Until Nov. 8, 2016, few reporters believed Donald Trump would ever be president. Even after he clinched the Republican nomination, his chances were institutionally disregarded, scandal by scandal, poll by poll. Like most other journalists, I was caught off guard when he won, and stuck without a plan for how to cover him that night—and for the next four, maybe eight years.

In one way, the story of Trump’s campaign and his administration is the story of how reporters and outlets scrambled to cover him, sometimes fearlessly, sometimes with disastrous results. With Trump out of the White House, I spoke to six writers and journalists—some who were there for his announcement in 2015 and others who had been covering him for far longer—on what they got right, what they got wrong, how Trump forever changed the way they do their jobs, and what they’d do differently if they had the chance to cover a Trump campaign or White House again. At least one of them told me she’s not so sure she will never have that chance again.

Here are my interviews. We’ll add more to this page as they publish over the course of the week.

Astead W. Herndon, national political reporter, the New York Times

“I don’t see the last four years as this journalistic anomaly that will never be replicated again. I think that it is one piece of what is a larger conflict in America. And I think that a risk is that a Biden administration that is better at norms, that is better at the kind of baseline stuff that people have come to get outraged about, will blind people to the forces that led to Trump in the first place.” Read the interview here.

Olivia Nuzzi, Washington correspondent, New York magazine

“I looked down and saw I had a missed call from Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ secretary. When I called back, Sarah asked me if I was still there, and if I could come back to her office. She sounded kind of weird, I thought—I detected fear in her voice. So I was like, ‘Oh God, OK. I’ll come back there,’ expecting her to yell at me or something. After she saw me, she told me to put my things in her office. It took me a minute to realize that we were going to the Oval.” Read the interview here.

Katy Tur, NBC News correspondent and MSNBC anchor

“I didn’t see a Capitol riot coming. I did think that there was going to be something violent after he lost the election, and I’ll tell you why.” Read the interview here.

