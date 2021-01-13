A live blog covering the day’s impeachment news and developments for Wednesday, January 13.

10:05 a.m.: National Guard Sleeps on the Capitol Floor

Multiple journalists took pictures of what appear to be armed members of the National Guard sleeping on the floor of the U.S. Capitol as Congress met to vote on impeachment Wednesday morning.

A model of the statue of Freedom overlooks scores of U.S. troops deployed to the Capitol to protect Congress as the House prepares to impeach President Trump a 2nd time, on Jan. 13, 2021. pic.twitter.com/gwfdE3qeXB — Lindsay Wise (@lindsaywise) January 13, 2021

I spotted the National Guard sleeping in the hallways of the Capitol as I walked in this morning. pic.twitter.com/PzVpQCo5yU — Daniella Diaz (@DaniellaMicaela) January 13, 2021

Well this is something I thought I’d never see. National Guard members getting rest in the Capitol, guns by their sides, under the busts of Lincoln and Washington. pic.twitter.com/CVDshN76eY — Ben Riley-Smith (@benrileysmith) January 13, 2021

The Department of Defense has authorized the deployment of about 15,000 National Guard members to Washington in the run up to the inauguration. The Capitol has dramatically ratcheted up its security measures in the wake of the Jan. 6 riot. The perimeter of the complex has been sealed off with seven-foot non-scalable barriers, and members of Congress now have to go through metal detectors.

—Aaron Mak

9:14 a.m.: Where Does McConnell Stand on Impeachment? Wherever Serves Him Best.

The Senate Majority Leader is perhaps the most important figure in any potential impeachment proceeding because, while Democrats in Congress will surely vote in favor of impeachment, McConnell has the ability to galvanize Republicans in the Senate to vote to convict the president. We’re certainly not there yet and a lot of previously Trumpy Republicans would have to sign on to get to 67 votes in the Senate to convict. As things currently stand, any such GOP effort to get a conviction would likely cause a rupture in the party, but McConnell didn’t get to where he is by not being able to read his party and his party’s voters. “If Mitch is a ‘yes,’” a Senate GOP source told CNN “[Trump’s] done.” That’s still a big if, even if the New York Times is reporting he’s “pleased” with impeachment rumblings out of the House.

Wherever McConnell ultimately comes down on impeachment, you can be assured, first and foremost, it will serve his own self-interest.

—Elliot Hannon