Trump Allies Reportedly Want Ivanka to Challenge Rubio for Florida Senate Seat

As President Donald Trump gets ready to leave the White House, some of his family members are weighing launching their own political careers. At least three family members are either being pushed to run for office or are considering their own plans to do so, according to Politico. The one who seems most eager to jump into elected office is Lara Trump, the wife of Eric Trump who is reportedly seriously considering running for the Senate in North Carolina. There will be an open seat in the state in 2022. Trump’s eldest son, Don Jr., is also considering his political future and how it could include elected office. But it’s far from clear what kind of race he could be involved in. The one Trump allies seem most excited about is Ivanka Trump.

Trump’s daughter, who has been a senior White House adviser throughout his presidency, is going to be moving to Florida after her father leaves Washington. And some close to Trump are working to get her into the ring to challenge Sen. Marco Rubio in a primary. “Ivanka only got into politics to help her father and help his agenda but what’s now clear is that Ivanka is a political powerhouse in her own right,” said Jason Miller, a senior adviser to Trump. Steve Bannon has also been talking up Ivanka Trump’s potential to woo some of the president’s supporters, characterizing her on a recent podcast as “the second most fire breathing populist in the White House.”

This isn’t the first time there has been talk of a possibility that Ivanka Trump could run for a Florida Senate seat. The rumors started getting strong last month amid reports that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner bought land in Florida. At the time, Republican officials dismissed the rumors. “Just noise,” Republican Party of Florida Chairman Joe Gruters said of the rumors. For now it seems Ivanka Trump is weighing her options whereas Lara Trump seems more ready and eager to jump in the fray.