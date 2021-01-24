Seth Rogen and Ted Cruz Have Been Trading Insults on Twitter for Days Now

Seth Rogen apparently really wanted to let Sen. Ted Cruz he thinks he’s a “fascist” so he fired off a tweet. But rather than simply ignore it, the Texas senator answered back and the two have been trading insults on Twitter for days now.

It began when Cruz sent out a tweet criticizing President Joe Biden’s decision to rejoin the Paris Agreement to tackle climate change. That tweet got plenty of ridicule for the senator’s wording considering he wrote that Biden’s move demonstrates the new president is more interested “in the views of the citizens of Paris than in the jobs of the citizens of Pittsburgh.” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, for example, quipped: “Quick question: do you also believe the Geneva Convention was about the views of the citizens of Geneva?” Rogen, however, didn’t get into the nuances of Cruz’s wording and had a simpler message: “Fuck off you fascist.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fuck off you fascist. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) January 21, 2021

Cruz seemed all too eager for a public spat with a Hollywood celebrity. The senator took a screenshot of Rogen’s reply and wrote: “Charming, civil, educated response @Sethrogen.” He went on to say that the response illustrated how the Democratic Party is for Hollywood celebrities while Republicans represent workers. Rogen responded:

Advertisement

Haha get fucked fascist. Go encourage a white supremacist insurrection again you fucking clown. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) January 21, 2021

And he didn’t stop there, the actor kept going, even making a reference to an insult that Donald Trump lobbed at Cruz while they were both running for president and pointing out that as someone who works in movies, he’s in a lot of unions:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you’re a white supremacist fascist who doesn’t find it offensive when someone calls your wife ugly, Ted Cruz is the exact motherfucker for you. https://t.co/w4zdynI2V9 — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) January 21, 2021

Also I’m in four unions. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) January 21, 2021

Advertisement

Rogen then retweeted a video of a Pittsburgh official criticizing Cruz, once again insulted the senator and said he was having fun bashing the lawmaker “now that I know he’s for sure seeing my tweets”:

Hey @tedcruz. Watch this and then go fuuuuuuuck yourself you clown. (This is way more fun now that I know he’s for sure seeing my tweets) https://t.co/9hsLehI5Bp — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) January 22, 2021

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rogen then grabbed on to a tweet in which Cruz said Fantasia was the first movie he saw in theaters, to bash the senator again:

Everyone who made that film would hate you. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) January 22, 2021

Advertisement

Cruz picked up the bait and said Rogen behaves “online like a Marxist with Tourette’s”:

They’re all dead. So I think we’re good. And Walt Disney was a Republican.



Even though you behave online like a Marxist with Tourette’s (screaming “F U! F U!” is really, really clever), your movies are typically pretty funny.



I’m sure you hate that I enjoy them. https://t.co/ImVm26QWb8 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 23, 2021

Rogen criticized Cruz for using a medical condition as an insult and took it as an opportunity to educate the senator on Tourette’s before calling him a “fucking fascist” again:

Also you’re a fucking fascist. Shut up and go away. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) January 24, 2021

Advertisement

In case the message wasn’t clear, Rogen later called Cruz a fascist once again:

All jokes aside, @tedcruz is a fascist piece of shit. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) January 24, 2021

Advertisement

Cruz obviously wasn’t going to leave it there and called Rogen a “moron”:

All jokes aside, @Sethrogen is a moron.



It’s your party that believes in govt power: to shut your business, to oppress your faith & to censor your speech.



Anyone who disagrees, they try to cancel.



BTW, a lot of folks in Hollywood are conservative—& muzzled by the fascist Left. https://t.co/i9o80vFtS0 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 24, 2021

Advertisement

Rogen then said Cruz “literally inspired a deadly insurrection”:

Advertisement

Advertisement

You literally inspired a deadly insurrection you stupid fuck. https://t.co/eoy1uUDK73 — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) January 24, 2021

As news of the tweets started spreading, Rogen took issue with the way many were characterizing it as a “feud”:

Advertisement

This isn’t a Twitter “feud.” @tedcruz tried to overthrow our government. He inspired a deadly mob to storm the Capitol. And I think that deserves ridicule. So fuck him. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) January 24, 2021

He went on to say that Cruz has blood on his hands:

Advertisement

Your lies got people killed. You have blood on your hands. https://t.co/eoy1uUDK73 — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) January 24, 2021

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rogen also retweeted several supporters, including one who said Cruz was quicker to reply to the Hollywood celebrity than his own constituents. Another said Cruz was eager to keep the spat going so people would talk about that rather than his role in sparking the Capitol riot.

Advertisement

Hi, @tedcruz is desperate to pick a fight with @Sethrogen so everyone talks about that and not the fact that he made a bad-faith attempt to overthrow a fair election in order to cynically grab Trump's base and run for President in 2024. Let's focus on the latter. — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) January 24, 2021

Other Hollywood celebrities got involved too. Rogen’s friend Joseph Gordon-Levitt also jumped in and said the senator’s actions were “reminiscent of supporters of Hitler, Mussolini, and others.”

Advertisement

Mr. Senator, as @sethrogen’s non-threatening buddy, perhaps I can translate “fascist” into more charming and civil terms.



Your support of the former President’s attempts to baselessly overturn a democratic election is reminiscent of supporters of Hitler, Mussolini, and others. https://t.co/6hWkj9SKEa — Joseph Gordon-Levitt (@hitRECordJoe) January 22, 2021