Seth Rogen and Ted Cruz Have Been Trading Insults on Twitter for Days Now

Seth Rogen apparently really wanted to let Sen. Ted Cruz he thinks he’s a “fascist” so he fired off a tweet. But rather than simply ignore it, the Texas senator answered back and the two have been trading insults on Twitter for days now.
It began when Cruz sent out a tweet criticizing President Joe Biden’s decision to rejoin the Paris Agreement to tackle climate change. That tweet got plenty of ridicule for the senator’s wording considering he wrote that Biden’s move demonstrates the new president is more interested “in the views of the citizens of Paris than in the jobs of the citizens of Pittsburgh.” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, for example, quipped: “Quick question: do you also believe the Geneva Convention was about the views of the citizens of Geneva?” Rogen, however, didn’t get into the nuances of Cruz’s wording and had a simpler message: “Fuck off you fascist.”
Cruz seemed all too eager for a public spat with a Hollywood celebrity. The senator took a screenshot of Rogen’s reply and wrote: “Charming, civil, educated response @Sethrogen.” He went on to say that the response illustrated how the Democratic Party is for Hollywood celebrities while Republicans represent workers. Rogen responded:
And he didn’t stop there, the actor kept going, even making a reference to an insult that Donald Trump lobbed at Cruz while they were both running for president and pointing out that as someone who works in movies, he’s in a lot of unions:
Rogen then retweeted a video of a Pittsburgh official criticizing Cruz, once again insulted the senator and said he was having fun bashing the lawmaker “now that I know he’s for sure seeing my tweets”:
Rogen then grabbed on to a tweet in which Cruz said Fantasia was the first movie he saw in theaters, to bash the senator again:
Cruz picked up the bait and said Rogen behaves “online like a Marxist with Tourette’s”:
Rogen criticized Cruz for using a medical condition as an insult and took it as an opportunity to educate the senator on Tourette’s before calling him a “fucking fascist” again:
In case the message wasn’t clear, Rogen later called Cruz a fascist once again:
Cruz obviously wasn’t going to leave it there and called Rogen a “moron”:
Rogen then said Cruz “literally inspired a deadly insurrection”:
As news of the tweets started spreading, Rogen took issue with the way many were characterizing it as a “feud”:
He went on to say that Cruz has blood on his hands:
Rogen also retweeted several supporters, including one who said Cruz was quicker to reply to the Hollywood celebrity than his own constituents. Another said Cruz was eager to keep the spat going so people would talk about that rather than his role in sparking the Capitol riot.
Other Hollywood celebrities got involved too. Rogen’s friend Joseph Gordon-Levitt also jumped in and said the senator’s actions were “reminiscent of supporters of Hitler, Mussolini, and others.”
