Republican Leaders Issue Meek Statements In Response to Capitol Siege

Donald Trump supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol building on Wednesday in a violent attempt to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential election. They beat back the small number of law enforcement officers guarding the Capitol, broke windows, invaded legislators’ offices, and stormed the Senate chamber.

Minutes before the siege, several Republican lawmakers were in the process of objecting to electors from states Trump lost but insists he won—a gesture of loyalty to the president and a show of willingness to subvert democracy to maintain the favor of Trump’s followers. Then, in the middle of the proceedings, the Senate was forced to evacuate.

Some of the Republicans who challenged Biden’s victory in the joint session of Congress, or have done so in the press, issued statements of displeasure at the scenes of violence, seemingly agreeing with the ends but not the means. Some GOP officials have remained silent. Many Republicans tweeted concern for the law enforcement officers the Trump-supporting insurrectionists assaulted as they forced their way into the Capitol. None have admitted to any regrets.

Here’s Sen. Ted Cruz, soon after objecting to the counting of Arizona’s electoral votes, tweeting that violence is wrong :

Violence is always unacceptable. Even when passions run high.



Anyone engaged in violence—especially against law enforcement—should be fully prosecuted.



God bless the Capitol Police and the honorable men & women of law enforcement who show great courage keeping all of us safe. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 6, 2021

Those storming the Capitol need to stop NOW.



The Constitution protects peaceful protest, but violence—from Left or Right— is ALWAYS wrong.



And those engaged in violence are hurting the cause they say they support. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 6, 2021

Here’s Rep. Paul Gosar, who had also just finished registering an objection to certifying Biden’s win, asking the people enacting a siege on the U.S. Capitol to avoid getting “carried away,” blaming the assault on antifa, and suggesting that the Arizona secretary of state, who certified the state’s election results, is to blame for the invasion:

Ok. I said let’s do an audit. Let’s not get carried away here. I don’t want anyone hurt. We are protesting the violation of our laws. We are builders not destroyers. BLM burns and loots. We build. If anyone on the ground reads this and is beyond the line come back. pic.twitter.com/cSu6CLKbby — Paul Gosar (@DrPaulGosar) January 6, 2021

This has all the hallmarks of Antifa provocation. https://t.co/HJLN3Ijn4K — Paul Gosar (@DrPaulGosar) January 6, 2021

Is @katiehobbs satisfied with her obstructionism now? For weeks the people have demanded transparency. Instead they got lies and cover up. https://t.co/6JcsjdULxl — Paul Gosar (@DrPaulGosar) January 6, 2021

On Fox News, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said of the attack, “I could not be sadder or more disappointed with the way our country looks at this very moment.” He also tweeted:

What is unfolding is unacceptable and un-American. It has got to stop. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) January 6, 2021

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, one of the Republicans who had promised to object to the certification of Biden’s win, scolded the rioters (“protestors,” she called them) for going too far:

To the protestors that have breached the Capitol building: you are disrupting the democratic process. You should be ashamed of yourself. This is violence. This is a crime. It must stop. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) January 6, 2021

In the mildest possible terms, Sen. Mike Braun, who also promised to object to the seating of electors and had spoken to protesters earlier in the day, said the attempted coup was “wrong”:

What we’re seeing at the Capitol is wrong, hurts the cause of election integrity, and needs to stop immediately. Rioting and violence are never acceptable. — Senator Mike Braun (@SenatorBraun) January 6, 2021

Sen. Steve Daines issued an evergreen tweet about nothing in particular:

I condemn any kind of violence and intimidation. This is unacceptable. — Steve Daines (@SteveDaines) January 6, 2021

After asking rioters to “peacefully disperse,” Sen. Ron Johnson focused on the positive:

The Capitol Police have acted with incredible professionalism. I sincerely thank them for their service and condemn all lawless activity. — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) January 6, 2021

Sen. John Kennedy tweeted that he “will not be intimidated by a mob” that wants the same thing he does:

The Capitol Police have done an extraordinary job keeping us safe. I’m thankful for their heroism.



I condemn this violent assault on the democratic process & will not be intimidated by a mob that confuses chaos & destruction with strength & wisdom. I'll continue to work for LA. — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) January 6, 2021

Sen. James Lankford accused rioters of “destroying the Capitol”:

Peaceful demonstration is an American value - violent destruction is not. Attacking police and destroying the Capitol is never a pursuit of truth and freedom. Never — Sen. James Lankford (@SenatorLankford) January 6, 2021

One of the most vocal proponents of the efforts to stop Biden from taking office, Sen. Josh Hawley, who raised a fist in support of protesters earlier on Wednesday, urged the prosecution of “those who attacked police and broke the law”:

Statement from Senator Josh Hawley:



Thank you to the brave law enforcement officials who have put their lives on the line. The violence must end, those who attacked police and broke the law must be prosecuted, and Congress must get back to work and finish its job — Senator Hawley Press Office (@SenHawleyPress) January 6, 2021

On ABC, Chris Christie said he was trying to get Trump on the phone to ask him to to call off the siege. “The president caused this protest to occur. He’s the only one who can make it stop,” he said. “The president has to come out and tell his supporters to leave the Capitol grounds and to allow the Congress to do their business peacefully, and anything short of that is an abrogation of his responsibility. … It’s not good enough to say, ‘Follow the law, be peaceful.’”

Former Trump White House chief of staff Reince Priebus condemned the rioters in some of the harshest terms among his peer group:

Many of these folks are nothing but domestic terrorists. And many are criminals and trouble makers all acting in a manner opposite of patriotism. These violent people have no respect for democracy. Pure insanity and disgusting. — Reince Priebus (@Reince) January 6, 2021

Sen. Mitt Romney, one of Trump’s staunches Republican critics, put it most bluntly of anyone:

As Senators were hustled into the Capitol basement by uniformed police officers, Senator Mitt Romney, Republican of Utah, summoned a reporter.



“This is what the president has caused today, this insurrection,” Romney said.https://t.co/itdCh1MsQG — The New York Times (@nytimes) January 6, 2021

Finally, the Republican governor of Vermont, Phil Scott, called for Trump’s impeachment and removal from office:

The fabric of our democracy and the principles of our republic are under attack by the President.



Enough is enough.



President Trump should resign or be removed from office by his Cabinet, or by the Congress. 6/6 — Governor Phil Scott (@GovPhilScott) January 6, 2021