Pro-Trump Rioters Have Plunged the Breached Capitol Into Chaos

Rioters supporting President Donald Trump’s attempt to overturn the election unleashed violent mayhem in and around the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday afternoon as members of Congress were debating objections to the Electoral College count. The extremists broke into the Capitol building and assaulted police and security officers. Members of the House and Senate have been evacuated. Some lawmakers were told to don gas masks as security unleashed tear gas into the Capitol rotunda. Rioters broke windows, tried to break down doors, and scaled walls. The rioters stormed the Capitol after Trump directed ire at lawmakers, particularly Republicans, and Vice President Mike Pence for not supporting his coup attempt. He offered a weak plea on Twitter to “support our Capitol Police” in the midst of the chaos. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser imposed a 6 p.m. curfew in the city.

Reporters on the scene captured video of the pandemonium consuming the Capitol.

BREAKING: Clashes reported inside the U.S. Capitol building pic.twitter.com/2twyZAD6wJ — BNO News (@BNONews) January 6, 2021

Trump protesters just discharged a fire extinguisher outside Senate chamber. Many protesters are inside building, and most people are hiding from them pic.twitter.com/0y2sk8LHWd — Steven Nelson (@stevennelson10) January 6, 2021

BREAKING: Trump supporters have breached the Capitol building, tearing down 4 layers of security fencing and are attempting to occupy the building — fighting federal police who are overrun



This is the craziest thing I’ve ever seen in my life. Thousands, police can’t stop them pic.twitter.com/VVdTUwV5YN — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) January 6, 2021

Trump supporters break into the U.S. Capitol Building after storming the police line here in Washington #DC #Trump #DCRally #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/Q8jdQjqNla — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) January 6, 2021

This post is about a breaking news event and will be updated.