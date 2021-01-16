Man Arrested in D.C. With Unauthorized Inauguration Credentials, a Loaded Gun, and Lots of Ammo

The U.S. Capitol Police arrested a man in Washington, D.C. with an “unauthorized” inauguration credential. When law enforcement searched the Virginia man’s truck they found an unregistered handgun and more than 500 rounds of ammunition. Although the initial report by CNN claimed the man’s inauguration credential was fake, other reports later contradicted that assessment. A federal law enforcement official told the New York Times that the credential was not fake.

The man who was arrested, Wesley Beeler, drove up to the security checkpoint and presented a credential. But when a Capitol Police officer checked the credential with a list he discovered the man wasn’t authorized to go inside the restricted area that has been set up as a security precaution. Officers noticed the man had pro-gun bumper stickers in his car, including one that read, “Assault Life.”

When asked, Beeler said he was carrying a Glock semi-automatic pistol in the center armrest. Police found the Glock was loaded with a high-capacity magazine and 17 rounds of ammunition. The pistol was ready to fire. Beeler was carrying 509 rounds for the pistol, including hollow-point bullets, as well as 21 shotgun shells. He was charged with five crimes, including possessing a weapon and ammunition without the appropriate registration. He appeared in D.C. Superior Court Saturday afternoon and a judge ordered him released but said he is not allowed to return to D.C. unless it is to appear in court or meet with his lawyer.

The Washington Post contacted Beeler’s mother, who said she was shocked to hear the news because he had told her he was going to help secure downtown Washington for the inauguration. Beeler reportedly works in private security. “I don’t believe that,” his mother said when she was told of the charges.