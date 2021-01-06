Live Blog: Trump Supporters Gather on Mall to Back Coup as Congress Prepares to Count Joe Biden’s Victory

On Wednesday, Slate is publishing live updates throughout what is expected to be an eventful day in Washington, as supporters of President Donald Trump gather on the National Mall and Congress meets to count and certify Joe Biden’s victory. While Jon Ossoff’s victory hasn’t been officially called as of 11 a.m. (though he delivered a victory speech), Democrats are also expected to win both of the seats that were up for grabs in Tuesday’s runoff election in Georgia, which will give them control of the Senate. Jim Newell will be in the Capitol covering the vote, while Aymann Ismail is on the Mall covering the rally.

12:01 p.m. So Last Night Was Ugly

Downtown D.C. was the site of violent clashes on Tuesday night as pro-Trump protesters took to the streets on the eve of Congress’ vote to certify the Electoral College votes and Joe Biden’s victory. The city has been preparing for mass upheaval by increasing police presence and mobilizing the National Guard, and officials warned residents to stay away from the downtown area.

Most of the skirmishes on Tuesday occurred later in the night after the official rallies planned for the day had ended. According to D.C.’s local ABC station, some minor scuffles ensued as a result of protesters getting into arguments with counterprotesters, though police were trying to keep the conflicting groups away from each other. The Washington Post also reports that, in one case, a group of about 200 Trump supporters approached a police line shortly after 10 p.m. at Black Lives Matter Plaza, a gathering place for activists close to the White House. People punched and shoved at the line, and officers used pepper spray to break up the crowd. A woman and two D.C. police officers were sent to the hospital as a result, according to a D.C. Fire and EMS Department spokesperson. Videos posted to social media appear to show protesters attempting to rush past the police line and an incident in which a larger fight broke out as a result of two people arguing. There was a total of six arrests connected to the protests on Tuesday for charges including assaulting police officers and weapons violations.

Chaotic scene in BLM Plaza as police clash with Trump supporters trying to rush the line #DC #WashingtonDC #January6th pic.twitter.com/wjGsUSaCWH — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) January 6, 2021

Mace deployed as police push back into the crowd of Trump supporters trying to get into BLM Plaza #DC #WashingtonDC #January6th pic.twitter.com/mmNqq3vYyO — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) January 6, 2021

DC Police use pepper spray on Trump supporters after another fight breaks out. pic.twitter.com/Q5BLqQUHiU — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 6, 2021

The demonstrators, in several incidents captured on social media, seemed to get in arguments with one another as Democrats’ success in the Georgia runoff elections on Tuesday became clear.

—Aaron Mak

11:20 a.m.: What to Expect From the Count and Rally

On Wednesday, Congress will meet to count and certify Joe Biden’s 306-to-232 Electoral College victory over Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election. Because Trump has spent the last two months attempting to delegitimize that outcome in a feeble coup attempt, what is normally a pro forma joint session of Congress will have some fireworks. More than a dozen Republican senators have promised to join more than 100 Republican members of the House in objecting to the votes of various swing states won closely by Biden. Though some symbolic objections have been made during the joint session in the past, never before have this many members of Congress tried to openly overturn the will of the voters.

The mechanics of the day, though, should be pretty normal. Vice President Mike Pence, in his role as president of the Senate, will be handed Electoral College results in alphabetical order by the clerks. He will read those results, and will hear objections. Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Nevada, Michigan, and Wisconsin are the states most likely to see objections. If the objections are in writing from at least one member each of the House and Senate, then the two chambers will separate for up to two hours of debate and a vote on the objections. Democrats already have more than enough votes to kill these efforts in both chambers, but it could last several hours.

The only real wrinkle is Trump’s pressure campaign to try to get Pence to unilaterally overturn the vote based on completely unfounded fraud claims. Trump went on a Twitter rant overnight in which he repeated his desperate effort to cajole Pence into taking part in his coup effort. “If Vice President @Mike_Pence comes through for us, we will win the Presidency,” Trump tweeted last night. And this morning, he tweeted: “All Mike Pence has to do is send them back to the States, AND WE WIN. Do it Mike, this is a time for extreme courage!” The New York Times reported last night that Pence already told Trump there’s nothing he can do to unilaterally overturn this election, but it will still be interesting to see how he plays the day, particularly given what appears to be the Democratic takeover of the Senate last night with victories in Georgia.

—Jeremy Stahl