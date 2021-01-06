Jon Ossoff Defeats David Perdue in Georgia, Securing Democratic Control of Senate

Democrat Jon Ossoff has defeated Republican David Perdue in their Georgia senatorial runoff election, securing Democratic control of the Senate, according to the Associated Press. Both Georgia Senate seats were settled in runoff elections Tuesday after no candidate won a majority in the November elections. While it was clear Tuesday night that Raphael Warnock had defeated Kelly Loeffler in their runoff, the Ossoff-Perdue race remained too close to call until Wednesday afternoon.

Ossoff’s win means that the incoming Senate will be split 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans, with Vice President–elect Kamala Harris breaking ties in favor of the Democrats. Ossoff will be the first Jewish senator to represent Georgia and, at 33, the youngest senator currently serving. (He’s also a world-class millennial dweeb.) President-elect Joe Biden called both Ossoff and Warnock to congratulate them on their victory:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Subscribe to the Slatest newsletter A daily email update of the stories you need to read right now. We encountered an issue signing you up. Please try again. Please enable javascript to use form. Email address: Send me updates about Slate special offers. By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms Sign Up Thanks for signing up! You can manage your newsletter subscriptions at any time.

I called Reverend Warnock and Jon Ossoff this morning to congratulate them on their hard-fought campaigns. Georgia voters delivered a resounding message yesterday: they want action on the crises we face and they want it right now. Together, we'll get it done. pic.twitter.com/TPBEbgOwzH — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 6, 2021

Loeffler was appointed by the governor when Republican Sen. Johnny Isakson resigned over health concerns in 2019, so Warnock will face reelection when that term ends in 2022. Ossoff has won a full Senate term and will not face reelection until 2026.