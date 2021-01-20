I first noticed the phenomenon in the summer of 2016. Regular people, simple tweeters like you and me, were racking up a remarkable number of shares and likes.

"the uk couldn't POSSIBLY leave"



"trump couldn't POSSIBLY be president"



"we couldn't POSSIBLY start eating each other out of necessity" — monicaheisey (@monicaheisey) June 24, 2016

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the months before the election, I saw such tweets every day. Friends and colleagues went to sleep ordinary citizens and woke up internet celebrities, because their tweets had skewered some absurd or horrific thing about presidential candidate Donald J. Trump.

Trump said he didn't pay taxes because he's 'smart'. It turns out he didn't pay taxes because he's one of the worst businessmen in history. — Jacob Brogan (@Jacob_Brogan) October 2, 2016

Advertisement

"such a nasty woman" is the closest i've ever heard a real person get to muttering "tricksy hobbitses" — Alan Scherstuhl (@studiesincrap) October 20, 2016

It didn’t require extraordinary wit or insight to go megavi. Tweets that I think even their creators—in the case below, an admittedly very funny television writer—would admit were somewhat tossed-off were doing incredible numbers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

My friends & I were taking shots every time Trump interrupted Clinton. My BFF Chad is dead :( — Sage Boggs (@sageboggs) September 27, 2016

Once Trump got elected, the floodgates really opened. Together we boggled at the wreckage of the U.S. political system, and we liked and retweeted, and liked and retweeted. The numbers kept ticking up, up, up.

Advertisement

Roses are red

But green when they're seedlings

When do we start

Impeachment proceedings — Arthur Chu (@arthur_affect) February 14, 2017

Wait til Fox finds out there's a Shakespeare play about a vindictive, delusional old man and his three scheming adult children. — Sam Adams (@SamuelAAdams) June 11, 2017

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Oh my God! What are you doing?

TRUMP VOTER: Shooting myself in the dick.

Jeez! Doesn't that hurt?

TRUMP VOTER: Oh yeah. But liberals HATE it — Bryan Tucker (@BTuckertime) July 26, 2017

What was it about Donald Trump that inspired such virality?

Advertisement

We were all experiencing his presidency simultaneously, for one thing. In the years before Trump there was a thing called live-tweeting, wherein some event would be aired on television and lots of people would watch it simultaneously and all tweet their responses, creating a cacophonous but spirited conversation. The Donald Trump candidacy and presidency were, essentially, a five-year-long television show that none of us ever stopped watching. Dwarfing the audience for, say, Game of Thrones, the number of people forced to consume the catastrophic Trump administration was not that far off from the population of the world. An awful lot of us were on Twitter, desperate for people to make sense of what we were seeing.

Plus, an incredible number of funny things happened during this administration. You can’t discount that.

Advertisement

Did he say the army took over the AIRPORTS during the Revolutionary War? I rewound and play it twice. #TrumpParade pic.twitter.com/DtkObSgk3q — Terri2uus 🇺🇸🇩🇪🇮🇹 (@terri2uus) July 4, 2019

The Viral Trump Tweet, as a form, grew to include not just Trump himself but the constellation of grifters, operatives, and assholes who surrounded him. Members of the administration saw their viral potential grow and then diminish as their fortunes did. But they remain forever on Twitter feeds, the astonishing digits underneath them revealing just how invested we were, once, in throwing tomatoes that we knew would never reach them. Such was our frustration during these four years. Such was our impotence.

To summarize: Spicer quit because of Scaramucci, who took down Priebus, who was replaced by Kelly, who took down Scaramucci. — Paul Farhi (@farhip) July 31, 2017

The Red Hen should have just taken Sarah Sanders' order, then spent an hour saying, "We'll get back to you on that." — James Poniewozik (@poniewozik) June 23, 2018

Advertisement

The king of the Viral Trump Tweet, David Roth, was also the king of writing about Donald Trump. His tweets, like his writing, were incisive, cruel, and exceedingly funny, and I begrudge him not a single fave.

Congratulations to Donald Trump on his debut album on No Limit Records. pic.twitter.com/BLBtkuJO4K — David Roth (@david_j_roth) April 27, 2017

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Doctor now reporting that Trump is 75 inches in height and, because he is made entirely of meringue, weighs only 36 ounces. "Damnedest thing I ever saw," he said. "The boy's all egg." — David Roth (@david_j_roth) January 16, 2018

My sources in the White House describe Trump as "watching television harder than they've ever seen him do it before" and "damp to the point that, when he moves, it makes a sound like a dish sponge being squeezed." — David Roth (@david_j_roth) December 22, 2018

Advertisement

Regret to inform that I cannot see the Trump tweets you're referring to, as I am blocked by the fucking President of the United States. — David Roth (@david_j_roth) November 16, 2016

Meanwhile, I spent the past four-plus years flailing my way through endless attempts to craft a Viral Trump Tweet. All my tweets were too arch or too hacky or too unfunny, apparently, to even sniff triple digits. I dreamed of the day that my Viral Trump Tweet would arrive: My children would gaze at me with adoration, enemies from the past would call to tell me they’d been wrong all along, and a dump truck full of $20 bills would offload its treasure in my front yard. God, it would be so gratifying—finally, all these years of hamster-wheel content creation to fill the coffers of an evil corporation would pay off for me!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

I held out hope to the end. These past few weeks have seen a final torrent of Viral Trump Tweets, missives that seize on the chaos and terror and stupidity of Trump’s decline and fall and spin them into viral gold.

I'd impeach him a third time if I could. pic.twitter.com/dANjWc9rq5 — Joe Reid (@joereid) January 13, 2021

Goddamn, that’s a good tweet.

It never quite happened for me. And now he’s gone. I don’t know if I’ll ever get over it.

But … maybe I’ve still got a chance. After all, Trump isn’t going away, is he? Even today, everyone is tweeting about him. Sometimes it’s just the exact same tweet!! Even off Twitter, the now former president is going to keep on devouring news cycles over the next few months, years, however long he’s with us on this earth. My lonely quest, to become the last person on Twitter to achieve a Viral Trump Tweet, can continue.

Donald Drumpf — Dan Kois (@dankois) January 20, 2021