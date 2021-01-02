Homes of McConnell and Pelosi Vandalized With Messages on Stimulus Checks

Vandals struck the homes of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in the first days of the year. In both cases, the apparent vandals spray-painted messages related to stimulus checks. Several messages, including “weres my money” were spray-painted across the front door of the Kentucky Republican’s home. The vandalism came shortly after the Senate adjourned Friday night without approving a measure to increase stimulus checks from $600 to $2,000, which had been supported by President Donald Trump and Democrats.

“I’ve spent my career fighting for the First Amendment and defending peaceful protest. I appreciate every Kentuckian who has engaged in the democratic process whether they agree with me or not,” McConnell said in a statement Saturday morning. “This is different,” he added. “Vandalism and the politics of fear have no place in our society.”

Someone spray-painted Moscow Mitch McConnell's Louisville-area home last night. pic.twitter.com/fRcwdPj2t6 — Scott Dworkin (@funder) January 2, 2021

The vandalism in Kentucky came shortly after vandals spray-painted the San Francisco home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and left a severed pig’s head in front of her garage along with some fake blood. A photo posted on social media showed the vandals spray-painted a message that appeared to have to do with coronavirus relief bill. The message read “2K” with a line through it. “Cancel Rent? We Want everything!” read the graffiti. The letters “UBI!” were also spray-painted on the garage door, an apparent reference to universal basic income.

BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: @SpeakerPelosi’s house VANDALIZED with red paint, PIGS HEAD & spray-painted message “$2K (crossed out)... CANCEL RENT... WE WANT EVERYTHING”. City called to clean up at 3am & police attempting to stop photos of scene. Media SILENT. pic.twitter.com/LD1jfZIvco — 🇺🇸Maggie VandenBerghe🇺🇸 (@FogCityMidge) January 1, 2021

Police confirmed it responded to report of vandalism at around 2 a.m. on New Year’s Day. In an email, police confirmed that officers found that suspects had “painted graffiti on the garage door and left a pig’s head on the sidewalk.” It isn’t clear whether any suspects have been identified. A Twitter account that identifies as a “pro Trump patriot” and “conservative creator” was the first to publish photos of the vandalism. Others then tweeted photos showing how the graffiti had been covered up.

Lunatics leave pigs head & graffiti at Nancy Pelosi's house.



Appalling.@FogCityMidge is right. News is ignoring.



I took this picture just 5 minutes ago. They are literally covering it up.



Dems like Pelosi will learn sooner or later: you cannot appease the violent left. https://t.co/Ohih0zVTpO pic.twitter.com/0JOxzj9KA4 — John Dennis (@RealJohnDennis) January 1, 2021