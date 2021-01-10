GOP Sen. Pat Toomey: Trump “Committed Impeachable Offenses”

Another Republican senator is suggesting he could support an effort to impeach President Donald Trump. Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania said he believed Trump had committed “impeachable offenses” although he fell short of saying whether he would actually vote to impeach the commander in chief. “I don’t know what they are going to send over and one of the things that I’m concerned about, frankly, is whether the House would completely politicize something,” Toomey said in an interview with Fox News that aired Saturday. “I do think the president committed impeachable offenses, but I don’t know what’s going to land on the Senate floor if anything.”

Advertisement

Pat Toomey says he does think the President committed impeachable offenses but he also says that Trump only has eleven days left in office... pic.twitter.com/ao8t2OJlsM — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) January 9, 2021

Advertisement

Advertisement

Toomey, a two-term senator who has already said he will not run for reelection in 2022, had criticized his Republican colleagues who objected to certifying Electoral College results from certain states. “I voted for President Trump and endorsed him for re-election. But, on Wednesday, I intend to vigorously defend our form of government by opposing this effort to disenfranchise millions of voters in my state and others,” he said in a statement.

Advertisement

Republican Senator Ben Sasse of Nebraska has blamed President Trump for the violent assault on the Capitol, calling it an "inevitable and ugly outcome."@SenSasse joins us now. pic.twitter.com/bZHDKuXEWx — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) January 8, 2021

Advertisement

Toomey became the third Republican senator to not outright dismiss the possibility of voting to impeach the president. Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska said he would “definitely consider” any articles of impeachment against Trump. “I believe the president has disregarded his oath of office,” Sasse said. Sen. Lisa Murkowski from Alaska was more direct, saying she wants Trump to resign. “I want him to resign. I want him out. He has caused enough damage,” Murkowski said. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell sent a memo to his colleagues saying that the earliest there could be an impeachment trial in the Senate would be on Jan. 20, the day of Biden’s inauguration.