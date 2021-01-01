Georgia GOP Sen. Perdue Quarantines Days Before Runoffs

Georgia Sen. David Perdue and his wife have gone into quarantine after they were in close contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus. The move comes mere days after the state’s runoff elections Tuesday in which the Republican senator will be facing off against Democrat Jon Ossoff. On that day, Fellow Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler will be facing off against Raphael Warnock and the two races will be key to determining which party controls the Senate.

Perdue was notified Thursday that someone in his campaign tested positive. And while he and his wife tested negative, they went into quarantine as a precaution. “This morning, Senator Perdue was notified that he came into close contact with someone on the campaign who tested positive for COVID-19,” the campaign said in a statement. “Both Senator Perdue and his wife tested negative today, but following his doctor’s recommendations and in accordance with CDC guidelines, they will quarantine. The Senator and his wife have been tested regularly throughout the campaign, and the team will continue to follow CDC guidelines.” It is unclear how long Perdue will continue to be in quarantine and whether he’ll return to the campaign trail before the Tuesday runoff. For now, Perdue is scheduled to appear at a rally with President Donald Trump on Monday.

Thanks to everyone who has called, texted, and reached out. Bonnie and I are at home, feeling great, and getting ready to ring in the new year — with a whole lot of virtual campaigning!



Hope you all have a safe, happy, and healthy New Year’s Eve! pic.twitter.com/84LUFj1jFc — David Perdue (@Perduesenate) January 1, 2021

Perdue had been furiously campaigning across Georgia in an effort to win an advantage in what polls have shown is a tight race. Ossoff, Perdue’s opponent in the election, quickly sent out a statement. “I hope David, Bonnie, the campaign staff and supporters remain healthy and COVID-negative,” Ossoff wrote on Twitter. Perdue sent out a tweet thanking people for their support.

The Georgia Senate races had already been hit by quarantines in an earlier part of the campaign. Last month, Loeffler went into quarantine after she received a positive COVID-19 test followed by one with an inconclusive result.