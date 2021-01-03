Fauci Blasts Trump Claim COVID-19 Death Toll “Exaggerated”: “The Deaths Are Real”

President Donald Trump criticized the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Sunday morning, accusing it of propagating “fake news” by exaggerating the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the United States. In a Sunday morning tweet, Trump said the numbers are inflated because of the CDC’s “ridiculous method of determination compared to other countries.” Trump sent the tweet as the the number of COVID-19 cases in the United States passed the 20-million mark and the death toll surpassed 350,000, by far the highest in the world, followed by Brazil, which has reported more than 195,000 deaths.

The number of cases and deaths of the China Virus is far exaggerated in the United States because of @CDCgov’s ridiculous method of determination compared to other countries, many of whom report, purposely, very inaccurately and low. “When in doubt, call it Covid.” Fake News! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2021

The president’s claim is absurd on its face because experts have long said the reality is likely the opposite, that the number of cases and deaths are actually higher than what is known since some are never reported. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease specialist, immediately pushed back on Trump’s claim. “The deaths are real deaths,” Fauci said on ABC’s This Week. “I mean, all you need to do is to go out into the trenches, go to the hospitals, see what the health care workers are dealing with. They are under very stressed situations in many areas of the country, the hospital beds are stretched. People are running out of beds, running out of trained personnel who are exhaustive right now. That’s real, that’s not fake.”

NEW: Dr. Anthony Fauci responds to Pres. Trump's morning tweet on COVID-19 related deaths: "The deaths are real deaths. All you need to do is go out into the trenches... that's real, that's not fake." https://t.co/kKafPs2tFM pic.twitter.com/84ypgvOcl1 — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) January 3, 2021

Fauci made similar comments in an appearance on NBC’s Meet the Press. “Those are real numbers, real people and real deaths,” Fauci said.

WATCH: Dr. Fauci pushes back on President Trump's claim that the CDC numbers of Covid deaths are over-counted, telling @chucktodd that "the numbers are real."



Dr. Fauci: "Those are real numbers, real people and real deaths." pic.twitter.com/B5OszHmKqc — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) January 3, 2021

Trump later responded to Fauci by taking to Twitter again and complaining about how Fauci is liked better. Fauci, Trump said, is “revered by the LameStream Media” for doing a good job “yet he works for me … and I am in no way given any credit for my work.”

Something how Dr. Fauci is revered by the LameStream Media as such a great professional, having done, they say, such an incredible job, yet he works for me and the Trump Administration, and I am in no way given any credit for my work. Gee, could this just be more Fake News? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2021

Fauci wasn’t the only one to push back against Trump’s allegations. Surgeon General Jerome Adams said on CNN’s State of the Union that “from a public health perspective, I have no reason to doubt those numbers.”

US Surgeon General Jerome Adams contradicts President Trump on Covid-19 death toll: “From a public health perspective, I have no reason to doubt those numbers.” https://t.co/2b3o88YshT #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/DtInCua66C — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) January 3, 2021