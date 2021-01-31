Ex-QAnon Believer to Anderson Cooper: “I Apologize for Thinking That You Ate Babies”

A man who used to be a follower of the far-right QAnon group and the conspiracy theories the movement has spawned apologized to CNN’s Anderson Cooper for once believing that he ate babies. In a special report about QAnon that aired Saturday night, Cooper talked with Jitarth Jadeja, who said he was a full-on believer until last year. Cooper confronted Jadeja about some of the most outlandish QAnon theories. “Did you at the time believe that high-level Democrats and celebrities were worshipping Satan? Drinking the blood of children?” Cooper asked. “Anderson, I thought you did that, and I would like to apologize for that right now. So, I apologize for thinking that you ate babies,” he said.

Advertisement

Former QAnon believer to @andersoncooper: "I apologize for thinking that you ate babies" pic.twitter.com/IcVIwpYykd — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) January 30, 2021

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cooper seemed to find it difficult to believe the person he was talking to would think that was true. “You actually believed that I was drinking the blood of children?” Cooper asked. When Jadeja said yes, Cooper pressed on: “Was it something about me that made you think that?” Jadeja went on to explain that it was “because Q specifically mentioned you and he mentioned you very early on.” QAnon believers still talk about Cooper. “I’m going to be honest, people still talk about that to this day,” he said. “There were posts about that just four days ago.” And it wasn’t just about eating babies. “Some people thought you were a robot,” he added.

Cooper said the special report was “something of a personal project” because he knew that some of the conspiracy theories espoused by QAnon followers targeted him and other journalists. “The QAnon fringe has previously focused on me and a bunch of other reporters, as well as many other public figures, as somehow being responsible for some of their more outlandish, should we say, and bizarre, conspiracy theories,” he said. “It’s all made up of course. But QAnon supporters seem to believe it, or at least use it to try to harass me.”