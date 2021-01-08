Streaming Live: A Wild Week in Politics

The election certification process was halted on Wednesday when a mob of pro-Trump rioters swarmed the Capitol. This quickly overtook the news of the historic Georgia runoff results and turned a heated congressional process into insurrection.

To break down this wild week in politics, we’re going live with Slate political writers Joel Anderson, Christina Cauterucci, and Jim Newell. Use the player above or tune in on Facebook or YouTube to add your own questions and comments on Thursday at 8 p.m. Eastern.

