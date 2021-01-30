Federal prosecutors charged two Pennsylvania women for their participation in the Capitol riot and the FBI said one of them expressed a desire to shoot House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Dawn Bancroft and Diana Santos-Smith are facing charges of knowingly entering a restricted building without authority, violent entry, and disorderly conduct. The two women were identified through a video that showed the two women as they left the Capitol among a large group of insurrectionists. “We broke into the Capitol…we got inside, we did our part,” Bancroft says in the video. “We were looking for Nancy to shoot her in the friggin’ brain but we didn’t find her.” Both Bancroft and Santos-Smith are wearing Make America Great Again hats in the video.

In an affidavit, an FBI special agent describes how Santos-Smith lied to authorities. Santos-Smith first tried telling law enforcement that she and Bancroft did not go inside the Capitol building. When she was shown the video, Santos-Smith admitted they had gone inside the building but insisted “they did not have a pre-planned agenda of entering the Capitol.” Santos-Smith said that when she and Bancroft got close to the Capitol they heard people in the crowd yelling, “They’re letting us in,” which she said they interpreted as being allowed inside. They proceeded to enter the Capitol through a broken window. She alleged they were only inside for “approximately 30 seconds to one minute.” Bancroft acknowledged she shot the video and sent it to her children but later deleted it and told her children to delete it as well.

The revelation of the arrest comes as security is increasing for lawmakers amid rising concerns about their safety. The Acting House Sergeant at Arms has called on lawmakers to share their travel plans to help local law enforcement agencies keep track of their movements.