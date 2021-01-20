Barely Any Trump Supporters Showed at Inauguration Protests Around the Country

In the weeks following the Jan. 6 riot that enveloped Congress, there had been chatter on social media about more violent insurrection attempts at state capitols from Jan. 16 to Jan. 20. The FBI issued warnings last week that it had received intel concerning armed protests at the capitol buildings in all 50 states. Police departments across the country announced that they would be stepping up security in and around their state capitols. More than a dozen states also mobilized National Guard troops in preparation for the potential unrest. Yet, those threats failed to materialize on Inauguration Day. Photo dispatches from a variety of state capitols indicated that the protests were extremely sparse and peaceful. For example, only one Trump supporter showed up to the New York State Capitol; he was reportedly disappointed as he expected thousands to be in attendance.
A mere handful of people also gathered outside the Maine State House. They reportedly repeated false conspiracy theories about Democrats destroying ballots and stealing the election, but nevertheless did not go past the barricades that had were stationed around the perimeter.
Outside the Texas Capitol, a few Trump supporters protested socialism. The Texas Department of Public Safety activated troops to patrol Capitol grounds during the inauguration.
Getty photographers captured similar scenes at the capitols in Missouri and Washington state.
Earlier in the day, at the California State Capitol, only one Trump supporter in a red MAGA hat showed up and praised the Jan. 6 attack on Congress.
However, antifa members reportedly did show up to the California capitol later on to denounce both Donald Trump and President Joe Biden.
And in the vicinity of the U.S. Capitol in D.C., Slate’s Aymann Ismail reported that journalists and law enforcement actually outnumbered the Trump supporters who came out to grouse about Biden’s win.
