What Twitter Has to Say About Biden’s Inauguration

Check out the instant spin room.

Biden in a mask
President-elect Joe Biden attends a coronavirus memorial at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington on Tuesday. Patrick T. Fallon/Getty Images

We’ve said our goodbyes. We’ve watched in horror as violence took over in the remaining days, then worried about the safety of today’s events. But it’s finally here: At noon, Joe Biden becomes our 46th president. Break out your favorite beverage (yes, day drinking is acceptable today) and follow along as Twitter takes in the administration change. You’ll see liberal tweets on the left and conservative tweets on the right.

2020 Campaign Inauguration Joe Biden Twitter Kamala Harris
