Now Streaming: A New Administration

On Wednesday, after weeks of tension after a violent insurrection at the Capitol, Donald Trump left the White House, and Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States. To break down the week’s events and what we can expect from Biden’s first 100 days, we’re going live with Slate political writers Julia Craven, Ben Mathis-Lilley, and Will Saletan. They’ll discuss the transition of power, Kamala Harris’ historic firsts, what happens to impeachment now, and more.

Use the player above or tune in on Facebook to add your own questions and comments on Thursday at 8 p.m. Eastern.

See more of Slate’s upcoming or past events.