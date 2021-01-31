Anti-Vaccine Mob Briefly Shuts Down Los Angeles COVID-19 Vaccination Site

An anti-vaccine mob managed to shut down one of the largest vaccination sites in the country for almost an hour Saturday afternoon. A maskless horde of some 50 people gathered at the entrance to Dodger Stadium and the Los Angeles Fire Department closed the entrance for about an hour. That, of course, angered and frustrated people who had been waiting in line for hours for their turn to get a shot. Although several police officers went to the scene, no arrests were made. Despite the delay, everyone who was in line eventually got vaccinated.

Advertisement

We’re at the mass vaccination site at Dodger Stadium to get my mom the vaccine. The anti–vax protestors have approached the entrance to the site. The LAPD have now closed the gate. We have been sitting here for about half an hour. Nobody is moving. pic.twitter.com/GrJPA5wrqx — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) January 30, 2021

Advertisement

Advertisement

The mob was made up of people who were part of both anti-vaccine and far-right groups. They carried signs against the vaccine and questioned the seriousness of the COVID-19 pandemic. “TAKE OFF YOUR MASK,” read one of the signs. “COVID=SCAM,” another said. One person wore a grim reaper costume and some even went up to people who were waiting in line to criticize and mock them for getting vaccinated. “You are becoming a lab rat,” one person said in a video posted on Twitter. “I’m doing this for you, not for me.” Another person told a driver who was waiting in line: “Have fun being a byproduct of Bill Gates.”

Advertisement

Some anti-vax protesters shut down Covid vaccination site at #DodgerStadium for about an hour. Firefighter tells me they were blocking cars and screaming at people in line to get vaccinated, most of whom are elderly. LAPD made them get on sidewalk. No arrests. @KNX1070 pic.twitter.com/xmyQOIx9Rs — Emily Valdez, KNX 1070 (@EmilyValdezKNX) January 31, 2021

At Dodger’s Stadium this afternoon, police temporarily stopped vaccinations in response to around 40 anti-vaccine protesters at the entrance. pic.twitter.com/gyt0jut3ys — Samuel Braslow (@SamBraslow) January 30, 2021

Advertisement

“You are becoming a lab rat,” one protester said as they began heading back down the hill. “I’m doing this for you, not for me.” pic.twitter.com/ApPeVSD8g2 — Emily Holshouser (@emilyytayylor) January 30, 2021

Advertisement

Advertisement

A post on social media that called for people to join described it as the “Scamdemic Protest/March” and described it as “a sharing information protest and march against everything COVID, Vaccine, PCR Tests, Lockdowns, Masks, Fauci, Gates, Newsom, China, digital tracking, etc.” Organizers asked supporters to “refrain from wearing Trump/MAGA attire as we want our statement to resonate with the sheeple,” according to the Los Angeles Times. Video posted on social media shows the anti-vaccine horde thanking police officers as they leave.

Advertisement

The apparent organizer of the event repeatedly brought up Bill Gates, describing him as “a satanic pedophile eugenicist.” pic.twitter.com/lqzbZmBgrc — Samuel Braslow (@SamBraslow) January 30, 2021

A couple of the protestors spoke to drivers waiting in line after the gates have been closed. “Have fun being a byproduct of Bill Gates,” she said. pic.twitter.com/1FTpXQLucc — Emily Holshouser (@emilyytayylor) January 30, 2021

Advertisement

LAPD eventually opened the gates back up and the protesters left. Unclear if LAPD requested they do so. The organizer thanks LAPD, who wave back to him. pic.twitter.com/a06S5b7LBx — Samuel Braslow (@SamBraslow) January 31, 2021

Advertisement

Advertisement

Some public officials appeared flabbergasted at what took place. Los Angeles Deputy Mayor Jeff Gorell, for example, tweeted a face palm emoji. “Unbelievable,” Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez tweeted. “If you don’t want the vaccine fine, but there are millions of Angelenos that do. 16,000 of your neighbors have died, so get out of the way.” More than 1.1 million cases of COVID-19 and 16,647 deaths have been reported in Los Angeles County. One in every 1,000 Californians have died from COVID-19, which has spread to more than 3.2 million people in the state. The city of Los Angeles has one of the highest vaccination rates in the county as almost 83 percent of the doses the city has received have been administered, according to the New York Times.

Advertisement

Its back open, but .. 🤦🏼‍♂️ https://t.co/SQKEe93W6O — 𝐉eff 𝐆orell (@JeffGorell) January 30, 2021