Amazon Boots Parler From Web Hosting Service as Google, Apple Pull App From Stores

Parler has been enjoying a boost in popularity as President Donald Trump’s supporters have been joining the social network in droves after the commander in chief was kicked off several sites, including Twitter and Facebook. But now Parler could disappear, at least temporarily. Amazon notified Parler that it would kick the company out of its web-hosting service on Sunday night following repeated violations of its rules. The move came shortly after both Apple and Google removed the app from their app stores, also claiming the social network wasn’t doing enough to moderate content from its users..

The suspension that causes the biggest immediate threat to Parler is Amazon’s, as Parler could suddenly go offline if it isn’t able to find a new hosting service. “Big tech really wants to kill competition,” John Matze, Parler’s chief executive, told the New York Times. “And I have a lot of work to do in the next 24 hours to make sure everyone’s data is not permanently deleted off the internet.” Amazon sent Parler an email detailing that it did not trust the site’s plans to moderate any calls to violence and hate speech. “Recently, we’ve seen a steady increase in this violent content on your website, all of which violates our terms,” the email reads. “It’s clear that Parler does not have an effective process to comply with the AWS terms of service.”

After word of Amazon’s move got out, Matze posted that it was possible Parler would be unavailable for as long as a week “as we rebuild from scratch.” Matze went on to describe the move as part of “a coordinated attack by the tech giants to kill competition.” As far as he is concerned, Parler was “too successful too fast.” The move unsurprisingly led to calls on Parler for violence against Amazon. “It would be a pity if someone with explosives training were to pay a visit to some AWS data centers,” one person wrote in reference to Amazon Web Services.

The move by Amazon came on the same day as Apple made good on its threat Friday and suspended the company from its app store. On Friday, Apple had given Parler 24 hours to implement stricter moderation of content or risk suspension. “We have always supported diverse points of view being represented on the App Store, but there is no place on our platform for threats of violence and illegal activity,” Apple said in a statement. “Parler has not taken adequate measures to address the proliferation of these threats to people’s safety.” Google had already suspended Parler from its Play Store, the main marketplace for Android apps. The app is still available in other app stores.