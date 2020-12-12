Trump Reportedly Wants Special Counsel to Probe Election, Hunter Biden

President Donald Trump has told advisers to start looking for the appropriate person who could be appointed to become a special counsel to investigate baseless allegations of voter fraud in the election, reports the Wall Street Journal. The commander in chief also reportedly wants a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden. White House chief of staff Mark Meadows is reportedly telling people that the president wants to pursue this quickly.

The push for a special counsel comes at a time when the president’s legal efforts to overturn the election have been collapsing. And the push for a special counsel isn’t just coming from Trump. Other officials in the White House and Trump allies are pushing for a special counsel to be appointed, reports the Journal.

The effort also shows the frustration that many in Trump’s inner circle are feeling toward Attorney General William Barr and his failure to push forward their accusations of fraud. Barr has publicly said the Justice Department hasn’t found evidence of widespread fraud, a move that infuriated Trump, who has made his feelings clear publicly and privately. Shortly afterward, more than three dozen House Republicans sent Barr a letter saying they were “concerned about the shocking lack of action from the Justice Department.” For his part, Trump has gone as far as to directly accuse the Justice Department of being involved in the supposed fraud. It isn’t just about the election fraud. Trump allies are also none too happy that Barr hasn’t moved forward with investigations into the president-elect’s son. Trump is so angry at Barr that he even raised the possibility of firing him during a meeting Friday, according to the Journal.

Barr is the one who would have to appoint a special counsel and it isn’t clear whether he would even be willing to do it in the first place. But he is facing pressure to do so, and not just from Trump. Earlier this week, more than two dozen House Republicans wrote Trump calling on him to direct Barr to appoint a special counsel that could probe “irregularities in the 2020 election.” The president clearly approves of this effort and retweeted several messages regarding the request for a special counsel. “The American people deserve a definitive resolution to the uncertainty hovering over the outcome of our election, but legitimate questions of voter fraud remain unanswered,” the lawmakers wrote.