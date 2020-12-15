The Republican Party is having a tough time with what you might call “message unity” right now, vis-à-vis Georgia.

Donald Trump claims that he would have won the state’s presidential electors if imaginary fraudulent votes for Joe Biden would have been thrown out, and holds the official position that he will still win it, somehow, possibly through the intervention of Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. Kemp and Raffensperger, despite being right-wing Republicans who supported Trump’s candidacy, have chosen not to attach themselves to the pro-coup faction in a presidential legitimacy crisis and argue (correctly) that they have no legal right whatsoever to interfere in the vote certification process. And Republican Senate incumbents Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, who are both competing in Jan. 5 runoffs against Democratic challengers, are arguing simultaneously that Trump won the election and that they need to be sent back to Congress in order to maintain GOP power under a Biden administration.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Subscribe to the Slatest newsletter A daily email update of the stories you need to read right now. We encountered an issue signing you up. Please try again. Please enable javascript to use form. Email address: Send me updates about Slate special offers. By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms Sign Up Thanks for signing up! You can manage your newsletter subscriptions at any time.

And there’s still more! While Trump’s campaign has officially disavowed far-right conspiracy theory lawyer Sidney Powell, she has continued pursuing legal nuisance efforts to overturn election results in Georgia and other states with the help of another wingnut MAGA attorney named Lin Wood. At 12:19 a.m. Tuesday, Wood tweeted that Trump is going to put Kemp and Raffensperger in jail:

President Trump @realDonaldTrump is a genuinely good man. He does not really like to fire people. I bet he dislikes putting people in jail, especially “Republicans.”



He gave @BrianKempGA & @GaSecofState every chance to get it right. They refused. They will soon be going to jail. pic.twitter.com/7PMBLc8L2N — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) December 15, 2020

Advertisement

Later in the morning, Trump’s account retweeted Wood’s post. Sorry, Brian Kemp, it looks you’re going to jail for not committing sedition.

Anyway, there’s some hope on the Democratic side that Trump’s insistence that Georgia elections are rigged will depress Republican turnout in the runoff, but this take, on that, seems like the correct one:

I agree. This will be by far the most well publicized run off in history thanks to Trumps megaphone and all the social media chatter about it. that’s bound to juice turnout even if the messaging isn’t clean — Tim Miller (@Timodc) December 15, 2020

The evidence of the past three cycles (2016, 2018, 2020) does suggest that the more Trump is involved in an election, the more Republicans are excited about voting in it, and there hasn’t been any polling that shows Republicans being less likely to vote this time around than Democrats. What’s the harm in a little incoherent messaging, when you’re devoted to an incoherent messenger?