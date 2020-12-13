Trump Vows Election Challenges “Not Over” as Voters Say He’s Weakening Democracy

President Donald Trump is not giving up. Even though the Supreme Court dismissed a bid led by the Texas attorney general to overturn the results of the election, Trump insists he’ll keep fighting. “No, it’s not over,” Trump said in a Fox News interview that was taped Saturday. “We keep going, and we’re going to continue to go forward. We have numerous local cases. We’re, you know, in some of the states that got rigged and robbed from us. We won every one of them. We won Pennsylvania. We won Michigan. We won Georgia by a lot.”

Advertisement

Trump on Supreme Court Decision: No it’s not over. We keep going and we’re going to continue to go forward. We have numerous local cases... pic.twitter.com/NddqsBVWBm — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) December 13, 2020

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade noted that the Electoral College will meet Monday and wondered how that would affect Trump’s ability to challenge the results of the election. “I don’t know,” he said. “We’re going to speed it up as much as we can, but you can only go so fast. They give us very little time.” At one point, Kimeade tried to ask Trump if he would attend Biden’s inauguration but the president said he had no interest in even discussing that possibility. “I don’t want to talk about that,” he said. “I want to talk about this. We’ve done a great job.” Trump falsely claimed that his campaign had “proven” fraud “but no judge has had the courage” to take up the case. The president also said he was “so disappointed” in the Supreme Court for dismissing an election challenge led by the Texas attorney general.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Trump also said he wasn’t worried about dividing the country with his legal challenge. “I worry about the country having an illegitimate president,” he said. “That’s what I worry about. A president that lost and lost badly. This wasn’t, like, a close election.” Trump added: “I didn’t lose. The election was rigged.”

Trump is holding on to his baseless claims that the election was stolen from him even as a majority of voters say that the president’s continuing legal challenges are weakening American democracy. Overall, 56 percent of voters say Trump’s challenges to the result are weakening American democracy while 36 percent say they are strengthening democracy, according to a Fox News poll. The results were largely divided along party lines with 66 percent of Republicans saying the president is helping American democracy while 84 percent of Democrats and 56 percent of independents think the opposite is true.