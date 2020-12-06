Rudy Giuliani Has Tested Positive for COVID, Trump Says

President Donald Trump on Sunday said in a tweet that Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for COVID-19. At 76, Giuliani is considered at high risk for severe illness.

.@RudyGiuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus. Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 6, 2020

Giuliani, Trump’s personal attorney and the public face of the president’s legal effort to undermine the results of the presidential election, has made indoor appearances at hearings and in courtrooms around the country in the last few weeks, often for hours at a time.

It’s not known yet if Giuliani is symptomatic. It’s also not clear when he was tested for the virus, where he may have contracted it, or whether he has been contagious for long.

Giuliani has been exposed to COVID multiple times through his work for the president, including when he helped a likely infectious Trump prepare for a debate against Joe Biden. Several coronavirus outbreaks have been traced to events connected to the White House and the Republican National Committee. The virus has swept through the Trump campaign, infecting many prominent advisors, as well as members of the president’s family.

At a hearing on Wednesday, Giuliani spoke during a legislative session in Lansing, Michigan, and at one point asked the witness sitting next to him to remove her mask.

Rudy Giuliani on Wednesday, asking one of his witnesses: “Would you be comfortable taking your mask off some people can hear you?”



He was unmasked at the Michigan election hearing for over 4 hours pic.twitter.com/L8hh5wvMTD — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) December 6, 2020

The next day, he appeared in Atlanta at the Georgia State Capitol to speak at a state Senate Judiciary hearing on election integrity. Earlier in the week, Giuliani appeared before lawmakers in Pennsylvania and Arizona, other battleground states where the Trump administration filed lawsuits. In all of these appearances and meetings, he was seen without a mask.