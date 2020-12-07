Slate is making its essential coronavirus coverage free for all readers. Subscribe to support our journalism. Start your free trial.

On Nov. 30, Rudy Giuliani spent more than 10 hours in the ballroom of Phoenix’s Hyatt Regency with several members of Arizona’s Republican Party. Republican state lawmakers had convened with Giuliani to hear from witnesses, who were not placed under oath, claiming to have knowledge of the voter fraud that supposedly cost Donald Trump the presidential election. Despite city and county regulations requiring masks, it was a mostly maskless affair, in which Giuliani and others broke social distancing guidelines repeatedly.

Six days later, on Sunday, Trump announced that Giuliani had tested positive for COVID-19. Within a few hours, it was announced that the Arizona statehouse would be shut down for a week.

Arizona was Giuliani’s first stop on a six-state tour in which he spread election conspiracies and, possibly, the novel coronavirus. During a stop in Michigan, Giuliani spent five maskless hours with state representatives. He also spent time with lawmakers in Georgia. (The Trump campaign released a statement claiming Giuliani had tested negative ahead of his stops in these states.)

Certified results in Arizona, Michigan, and Georgia have declared Biden the recipient of the state’s electoral votes—a victory assured due to the work of Native American, Black and Latinx organizers. The not-especially-buried subtext of the Trump campaign’s pushback to the election outcome contends that cities with large populations of color, particularly Black pluralities, are rife with corruption.

It’s unknown just how much the lack of adherence to precaution exposed others to the novel coronavirus, but it’s maddening once you consider who is dying. According to age-adjusted data from APM Research Lab, Black, Native and Latinx Americans have a death rate that is three times as high as their white peers. As of publication, at least 282,000 Americans have died from the novel coronavirus.