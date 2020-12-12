Proud Boys Leader Suggested He Was Invited to White House. He Was on a Public Tour.

A leader of the far-right Proud Boys group tried to suggest he had been invited to the White House ahead of a rally of President Donald Trump supporters on Saturday. “Last minute invite to an undisclosed location,” Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio posted on the conservative platform Parler along with a photo of the main entrance to the White House. He followed that up with another post that included a photo of the White House: “Never thought I’d be here…”
The posts immediately led to speculation that Trump had invited Tarrio to the White House, but officials quickly shot that down. “He was on a public White House Christmas tour,” White House spokesman Judd Deere said. “He did not have a meeting with the president, nor did the White House invite him.”
Members of the Proud Boys were among the thousands of pro-Trump demonstrators who gathered in Washington, D.C. calling on the president to continue fighting the election results.
