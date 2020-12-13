Poll: 82% of Trump Voters Say Biden’s Win Isn’t Legitimate

As members of the Electoral College get ready to cast their ballots for president Monday, a new poll shows how President Donald Trump’s supporters are still not ready to accept that their candidate lost. More than eight in 10 Trump voters, or 82 percent to be exact, say they don’t consider President-elect Joe Biden the legitimate winner of the presidential election, according to a CBS News/YouGov poll released Sunday. And almost half of all Trump voters say the president shouldn’t concede even after the Electoral College votes for Biden.

A clear majority of voters though think the election is done and everyone should accept the results. Overall, 62 percent of voters say the election is “over and settled” and it’s time to move on. For 64 percent of voters, Republicans in Congress should “move on to other matters.” Trump voters don’t see it that way though as three out of every four of them believe Republicans in Congress need to focus on trying to keep Trump in power.

The poll also shows how Trump supporters are following the president’s lead and believe his baseless claims that ballots and voting equipment were “manipulated” and that their candidate got more votes than were reported. And even though there has been a clear lack of evidence on any claims of wrongdoing, that is not the way Trump voters see it, with 85 percent claiming the president has “hard evidence” of fraud.

The poll is in line with a recent Fox News poll that showed 68 percent of Republicans believe the election was stolen from Trump. More than three out of every four Trump voters think the president actually won the election. And 85 percent of those who say the election was stolen from Trump want to see him run again.