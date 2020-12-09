Now Streaming: Political Gabfest 15th Anniversary Live Show

It’s time to celebrate 15 years of the Political Gabfest from the analysis, laughs, and disagreements to—of course—cocktail chatter. In this live show, hosts Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz will look back on their most memorable moments, talk with some surprise guests, and take audience questions about the show. Use the player above or tune in on Facebook or YouTube Live at 8 p.m. Eastern tonight.

We’ve also selected three wines from Round Pond Napa Valley to drink throughout the evening. Join us in this virtual wine-tasting from the comfort of your couch.

