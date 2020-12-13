Four People Stabbed, One Shot as Pro-Trump Protests Turn Violent

The pro-Trump protest that took over Washington on Saturday turned violent at night as members of groups that refuse to accept President-elect Joe Biden won the election started roaming the streets and there were multiple faceoffs with counterprotesters. At least four people were stabbed near Harry’s Bar, which had become popular among members of the Proud Boys, the far-right male-chauvinist group. The victims were transported to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries. It wasn’t clear who the attackers were and whether the victims were affiliated with any political group although there are reports that at least one of the people stabbed was a Proud Boy member. Two police officers with non-life-threatening injuries and two other people with minor injuries were also hospitalized. At least 23 people were arrested throughout the day, including six for assaulting police officers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

multiple fights break out between #antifa and the Proud Boys as the two groups meet. Cops try to intervene as pepper spray is shot into the crowd. #BlackLivesMatter #MarchForTrump pic.twitter.com/5gykrpzQcN — eric thomas (@justericthomas) December 13, 2020

At least one proud boy stabbed after random lone protester fights with multiple proud boys. This protester was the only one around in a mob of a few hundred pb’s and fought with one prior to this video starting and him brandishing a knife pic.twitter.com/OeK3Zwp9cv — barely informed with elad 🕵🏻‍♂️ (@elaadeliahu) December 13, 2020

Advertisement

Pro-Trump protsters gathered in several state capitals across the country and some of those also turned violent. In Olympia, Washington one person was shot, three were arrested and police declared a riot. Videos posted on social media appear to show the moment of the shot and the person who fired the shot and later put on a red hat.

Shots fired by one proud boy, counterprotestor hit and on the ground now. #OlympiaProtest pic.twitter.com/VYDvymPXz8 — Shauna Sowersby (@Shauna_Sowersby) December 12, 2020

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

This protester just shot a counter-protester as Antifa counter-protesters were walking protesters out to the parking lot. #Washington #portland #protest #olympia pic.twitter.com/gtThORFJan — Independent Media PDX (@NDpendentPDX) December 12, 2020

In Washington, D.C., there were small clashes between pro-Trump groups and counterprotesters throughout the day but things started to get more intense at night as officers struggled to keep the two sides apart. The Proud Boys made their presence felt in downtown Washington, marching like soldiers as they seemed to get increasingly angry and violent as the night wore on. Sometimes it appeared protesters wanted to attack anybody who crossed their path, regardless of whether they were being violent. At several points it seemed officers were playing whack-a-mole with clashes, struggling to pull people apart only to see another fight break out elsewhere. Some smaller groups of protesters that broke off from large groups seemed “intent on conflict,” D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said.

Advertisement

Seeing some ugly, violent scenes tonight in downtown DC. Brawls, beatings, harassment of anyone perceived by Proud Boys as “antifa.” Here’s one that just happened near Thomas Circle. Two young Black men were the targets. No police here, though they were on other streets. pic.twitter.com/xjlqSxlryE — Hannah Allam (@HannahAllam) December 13, 2020