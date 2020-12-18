Subscribe to What Next on Apple Podcasts for the full episode.

I’ve heard so much about the Democratic get-out-the-vote effort in Georgia—the way Stacey Abrams worked for years to register voters and turn them out, the way that infrastructure clicked into place for Joe Biden, the way the party hopes it will keep clicking for the Democratic candidates for Senate, who are headed for a January runoff.

But I wanted to know more about the Republicans’ approach to these Senate elections, so I called up Rusty Paul for Friday’s episode of What Next. And he was pretty blunt. “It’s not about changing hearts and minds at this point,” he said. Rusty Paul is a party guy—as in, he used to run the Republican Party in Georgia—now he’s the mayor of Sandy Springs, Georgia, just outside Atlanta. But he’s also this pragmatic kibitzer. He looks at the hundreds of millions of dollars being spent on advertising in this Senate race and he can’t help but think that’s a great opportunity for someone. “It would be a great time to own a rural radio station or TV outlet,” he said. ”They’re spending all kinds of money. And it’s OPM, other people’s money. Coming from other places besides Georgia.”

A lot of these ads are negative. Really negative. In fact, when I look at how Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue are turning out their voters, negativity seems to be the whole premise. “It’s really designed to anger and scare the base to make sure that they show back up on Jan. 5,” Paul said. But this negativity isn’t just directed at the Democrats. These candidates are also taking aim at their own party. When Joe Biden won this state, both senators called on the Republican secretary of state to resign in disgrace. After their own Republican governor certified the election, they signed on to a lawsuit that would have overturned it.

Paul says, from the outside, it might look like the Republican Party is blowing itself up. But he’s got that pragmatic streak. He says Loeffler and Perdue are just doing what they have to: riling people up. Below you’ll find a transcript, edited and condensed for clarity, of our conversation from the podcast.

Mary Harris: You helped create the Republican Party that’s now slugging its way through this Senate election. When did you realize that things were changing in the party?

Rusty Paul: In 2016, one of my banker friends said he was voting for Trump. And I said, Why? And he said, Because I believe he’ll go to Washington and shake things up. And I think Washington needs to be shaken up. A banker! That’s really what’s driven Trump is a failure by both parties to deliver on the things that they’ve talked about to their constituents. And so Trump came in, said, Look, I’m going to go up there and fight for you. And that’s why he’s got this very deep, strong loyalty among people who feel that the world has changed so rapidly and they’ve been left out of it and they’ve finally got somebody who speaks for them.

Your town, Sandy Springs was comfortably Republican for a long time. Now, it’s one of the suburban communities where Democrats are making serious inroads, right?

It’s changed dramatically. It’s much more of a blue-collar party today. Highly educated people have shifted over and are voting Democratic in these suburban areas around the northern part of Atlanta. So you’ve had a wholesale transition from the party of Reagan now to the party of Trump. And that’s happened in an unbelievably short period of time.

It’s not just Donald Trump, though that’s accelerated it. There’s also this rural-urban-suburban divide, which is why two years ago, a number of the Republican House members in these suburban areas were wiped out.

Including yours, because Lucy McBath won that seat.

Yep. So, I’m hoping after Jan. 5, we can start picking up the pieces and we can put back at least part of that coalition. But it’s going to be a challenge because once you vote Democratic in three elections—2016, 2018, 2020—it quickly becomes a habit. It’s what Reagan did in the 1980s. Those folks voted for him twice, and then they voted for Bush, and then it became just who they were.

You’ve been the head of the Republican Party in Georgia and a councilman and now you’re a mayor. I wonder where that leaves someone like you who’s been with the party such a long time and is now mayor of an area that has been traditionally a Republican stronghold.

It’s challenging. I was asked by one reporter, Do you feel homeless in the Republican Party? I said, I don’t feel homeless, but I feel I’m struggling to pay the rent.

When state Republicans get together in Georgia. Are there different camps?

Yeah, but that’s not new. The labels may be different this time, but this combativeness is part of the DNA of Georgia Republicans. The fighting is not new. We do it in primaries all the time. And somehow or other by the time we get to the general election, we’ve been able to put it back together. I think we’ll get it back together by Jan. 5.

Let’s talk about mail-in voting. After Trump spent months attacking the legitimacy of vote by mail, some Georgia Republicans have outlined a plan to restrict it, despite the fact that absentee ballots contributed to record high turnout this November, right?

There’s been a lot of criticism of the absentee ballot process. This is one of the challenges of those who think the election may have been tainted: Georgia’s absentee ballot law is very narrowly drawn and you have to certify that you’re going to be away from your polling district from between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. There are a few other narrowly drawn reasons why you can use an absentee ballot, but Georgia’s absentee ballot law was not designed to be a mail-in ballot. But the parties have used absentee for mail-in ballots from time immemorial.

When I ran for the state Senate in 2000, we used absentee ballots. We sent them out to all of the people who indicated in our polling that they were supporting me. And my campaign manager told to me the morning of the election, You’ve got a thousand votes in already. And how do we know that? Because he had been tracking the people we sent the ballots to who said they were supporters of mine. And I won that election by right around 1,000 votes. So that was the difference in my election.

We’ve been doing that in Georgia forever. So this is not new, but it is kind of a perversion of the law. And I suspect that when the General Assembly comes back in January, they’re going to tighten that back up and make sure that absentee ballots are what the state law intended for them to be. But right now, both parties are sending out absentee ballot information.

You’re telling the story about how you won partially because of absentee ballots, and yet you’re saying you’re suspecting your party is going to go back in there and restrict this access?

I think they’re going to reinforce what the state law actually says. I think they will start requiring absentee ballots to be used as the law is currently drawn up and as is intended campaign.

But it sounds a little bit like cutting off your nose to spite your face, where you’re restricting this one way of voting that benefited the party.

If you have a significant portion of the electorate which believes that this particular form of voting was used to either steal the election or to abuse the process, then you have to react to that as a legislator.

“Loeffler and Perdue are one bad tweet from disaster.” — Rusty Paul

Even if it means your party loses races.

Here’s the biggest danger of what’s going on right now is that people lose trust in our democratic system. If you lose trust in the democratic system, everything falls apart. So, you’ve got to make sure that there is confidence that the process is fair and open and that everything is done according to the rules and that everybody plays by the same set of rules. And that’s the biggest problem we’ve got right now is the undermining of confidence and trust in our democratic system.

But instead of reassuring people that the system isn’t rigged, your two Senate candidates right now are doing the opposite. They’re saying the system is rigged and it’s because of our own party. So I don’t know who’s fanning the flames of distrust?

I think there’s a lot on both sides. I don’t think anybody comes to this debate with clean hands.

So don’t these candidates, Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, need the voters in your area? Because they’re the people who seem to be slipping away?

Yeah, they do. But there’s a little silver lining to this cloudy forecast. What’s interesting is there would appear to be about 100,000 Republicans who voted for Biden but came back and voted Republican in the Senate race and the rest of the ballot box.

They split their ticket.

They voted against President Trump and then returned home going down the ballot, so there was a huge shift down ballot back to Republicans.

Help me figure something out: You’re saying that Trump was very polarizing in your state and a whole lot of people said, I do not want a second helping of that, but I do like my Republicans. I want to come home to them. So, why are these candidates hooking themselves so securely to the president? Isn’t there an argument that they should be appealing more to those 100,000 voters who really wanted them?

Well, remember, Loeffler and Perdue are one bad tweet from disaster.

What do you mean when you say that?

Well, if the president starts attacking them like he’s attacked Brian Kemp, Brad Raffensperger, Jeff Duncan, and that hardcore Trump base doesn’t show back up, it’s over. They’ve made the calculation and hope that those folks who voted for them the first round—knowing that they had so closely allied themselves with the president, it didn’t seem to discourage them from voting for them in November. So you can make the calculus that I can’t afford to lose those hard Trump supporters. So I’m going to make sure I secure those votes and hope and pray that the voters who voted for us the first time around, in spite of our connection to the president, will come back and do it the second time.

But it sounds like they’re campaigning on fear. And I don’t know if that’s ever a characteristic I want out of a leader.

Oh, man, if you’re not a candidate running scared to death, you’re not a successful candidate. Fear is the big driver. When I run for office, my biggest fear is I’m going to lose. Not the thrill of winning, it’s the fear of losing that motivates candidates. The embarrassment of having to explain to your friends and neighbors why you lost. Fear is in the heart of every candidate running.

I wonder if in some ways Jan. 5 for you, it’s about control in Washington, of course, but it’ll also be about control of that Georgia Republican Party. And hey, did this work and which camp here is really the one that’s in charge?

Rebuilding Humpty Dumpty is something that we Georgia Republicans have gotten used to over the last 50 years and I think in the end we’ll be able to do it, at least to some degree. There’ll always be cracks and blemishes and pieces that are missing, but I’m hopeful that the party will begin to refocus on these suburban areas on the north side of metro Atlanta that we’ve lost and are continuing to lose. Is everybody who has been voting the last three elections for Democrats going to come back? No, but I think, based on the results, there were a lot of these suburban people who went back and voted for their local legislator and their local senator that voted against Donald Trump. And you start with that group and try and build things back.

